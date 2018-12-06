TOP STORIES Thursday, December 6, 2018

Here are the top stories:
- Health: CDC confirms first case of polio-like illness AFM in Wayne County.
- Marijuana: You can legally grow it and use it in Michigan, but you can't buy it.
- USA Gymnastics: Company files for bankruptcy after lawsuits over Nassar.
- Golden Globes: Here's the full list of nominees.
LOCAL:
- Detroit: Spain Elementary School student brought gun with bullet in chamber to school.
- Business: 2019 'Best Places to Work' list doesn't feature much in Michigan.
- Shelby Township: Former trustee facing criminal charges in hit-and-run crash.
- Detroit: Man arrested; fully loaded assault rifle, Glock found after shots fired into 7 homes, police say.
- Weather: Light snow coming and going Thursday.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- George H.W. Bush: Coverage of Pres. George H.W. Bush's funeral service in Texas.
- Recall: Infant liquid ibuprofen recalled.
- Money: Dow faces 400-point slide after Huawei executive's arrest renews trade fears.
- Illinois: 1 dead after semi truck hits school bus.
POLITICS:
- US Border: 81 kids separated at border since Trump's executive order.
- NAFTA: Trump poised to make NAFTA ultimatum to congressional Democrats.
- Trump: Trump Organization subpoenaed for business records.
- Saudi Arabia: Leading senators push toward deal targeting Saudi Arabia.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Steven Spielberg: Director warns against hate as 'Schindler's List' turns 25.
- Golden Globes: Sandra Oh, Andy Samberg to host 2019 Golden Globes.
SPORTS:
- Joey Logano: 2018 NASCAR Champion Joey Logano celebrated at Ford World Headquarters in Dearborn.
- Michigan Football: Is Jim Harbaugh the best coach left in the Big Ten?
- Detroit Pistons: Bledsoe scores 27, leads Bucks to 115-92 win over Pistons.
JOBS:
- Farmington Hills: Appen is looking for a Voice/Speech Contributor.
- Detroit: Development Centers seeking head start teacher.
- Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for marketing coordinator.
- Oakland County: Oakland County needs 25 part-time snowplow drivers.
- Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.
