TOP STORIES Thursday, February 1, 2018

LOCAL:
- Detroit's West Side: Woman sexually assaulted and robbed in home.
- Grand Rapids Township: Michigan doctor arrested for sex crimes involving patients at addiction clinic.
- Macomb County: Next phase of M-59 (Hall Road) reconstruction in Macomb County to start in February.
- Puppy Rescue: Donations pour in after puppy rescue sheds light on equipment shortage for Detroit firefighters.
- Weather: Temps dropping, snow returns this weekend.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Slender Man Stabbing: Wisconsin girl to be sentenced.
- Asian Carp: States join battle to protect Great Lakes from invasive species.
- Puerto Rico: Teen delivers hundreds of solar lamps to Puerto Ricans.
- Massachusetts: Pizza shop workers take down armed robber, find out it's their former boss.
- NASA: Amateur astronomer discovers NASA satellite lost for 12 years.
POLITICS:
- Trump: Campaign spent over $3M on legal fees in 2017.
- FBI Memo: Schiff accuses Nunes of altering memo before sending to White House.
- Hope Hicks: Mark Corallo had concerns that White House communications director could be considering obstructing justice.
- Trey Gowdy: Congressman not seeking re-election.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Macaulay Culkin: Actor answered fan questions on a Reddit AMA.
- House of Cards: Show resumes production without Kevin Spacey.
- Best Picture: All the Best Picture nominees combined made less money than 'Star Wars'.
SPORTS:
- Blake Griffin: Detroit Pistons introduce Blake Griffin after blockbuster trade.
- Rasual Butler: Former NBA player, wife killed in single car crash.
- Olympics: Doping ban overturned for 28 Russian athletes.
ALL 4 PETS:
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet.
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
