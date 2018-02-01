News

TOP STORIES Thursday, February 1, 2018

By Brian Newlin
4 TO KNOW: 

  • New Baltimore: Kroger employee with autism quits job due to bullying.
  • Deadly ATV Crash: Ex-Michigan State Trooper due in court on murder charges.
  • SOTU: President Trump falsely claims his State of the Union ratings highest ever.
  • FBI: Agent opens up about 2009 Christmas Day 'Underwear Bomber' over Metro Detroit.

LOCAL

  • New Baltimore: Kroger employee with autism quits job due to bullying.
  • Deadly ATV Crash: Ex-Michigan State Trooper due in court on murder charges.
  • Detroit's West Side: Woman sexually assaulted and robbed in home.
  • Grand Rapids TownshipMichigan doctor arrested for sex crimes involving patients at addiction clinic.
  • FBI: Agent opens up about 2009 Christmas Day 'Underwear Bomber' over Metro Detroit.
  • Macomb CountyNext phase of M-59 (Hall Road) reconstruction in Macomb County to start in February.
  • Puppy Rescue: Donations pour in after puppy rescue sheds light on equipment shortage for Detroit firefighters.
  • WeatherTemps dropping, snow returns this weekend.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Slender Man Stabbing: Wisconsin girl to be sentenced.
  • Asian Carp: States join battle to protect Great Lakes from invasive species.
  • Puerto Rico: Teen delivers hundreds of solar lamps to Puerto Ricans.
  • Massachusetts: Pizza shop workers take down armed robber, find out it's their former boss.
  • NASA: Amateur astronomer discovers NASA satellite lost for 12 years.

POLITICS:

  • SOTU: President Trump falsely claims his State of the Union ratings highest ever.
  • Trump: Campaign spent over $3M on legal fees in 2017.
  • FBI Memo: Schiff accuses Nunes of altering memo before sending to White House.
  • Hope Hicks: Mark Corallo had concerns that White House communications director could be considering obstructing justice.
  • Trey Gowdy: Congressman not seeking re-election.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Macaulay Culkin: Actor answered fan questions on a Reddit AMA.
  • House of Cards: Show resumes production without Kevin Spacey.
  • Best Picture: All the Best Picture nominees combined made less money than 'Star Wars'.

SPORTS:

  • Blake Griffin: Detroit Pistons introduce Blake Griffin after blockbuster trade.
  • Rasual ButlerFormer NBA player, wife killed in single car crash.
  • Olympics: Doping ban overturned for 28 Russian athletes.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • First PetThings to consider when choosing your first pet.
  • Cold WeatherSafety tips for cats, dogs.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

