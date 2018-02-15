News

TOP STORIES Thursday, February 15, 2018

By Brian Newlin
Headline Goes Here

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Florida School Shooting: At least 17, both adults and children, killed.
  • Detroit: 2 brothers ambushed, killed by gunmen outside home on Ashton Street.
  • Human Trafficking: 3 charged with using 14-year-old Detroit girl in human trafficking.
  • Kenneth Steil: Marquise Cromer to be sentenced in fatal shooting of Detroit police Sgt.

FLORIDA SCHOOL SHOOTING:

LOCAL

  • Detroit: 2 brothers ambushed, killed by gunmen outside home on Ashton Street.
  • Human Trafficking: 3 charged with using 14-year-old Detroit girl in human trafficking.
  • James Craig: Detroit police chief discusses how department is dealing with tragedy.
  • Kenneth Steil: Marquise Cromer to be sentenced in fatal shooting of Detroit police Sgt.
  • Traffic: I-696, I-75, US-24 undergoing emergency repairs Thursday in Metro Detroit.
  • Olympics: Novi Ice Arena helps Olympic ice dancers from 5 different countries prepare.
  • WeatherDense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • McDonald's: Here's why the fast food chain is banishing cheeseburgers, chocolate milk from Happy Meals.
  • Colorado: Teacher dragged student who refused to stand for Pledge of Allegiance, police say.
  • Prescription Drugs: These states want to import cheaper drugs from Canada.
  • Alabama: Court blocks predominantly white city from creating its own school system.
  • Concussions: FDA approves first blood test for concussion.

POLITICS:

  • Gun Control: Why Congress hesitant on gun control.
  • South AfricaCyril Ramaphosa confirmed as South Africa's president after Jacob Zuma resigns.
  • Taxes: Democrats scramble on taxes as Republicans gain steam.
  • Mike Pence: Vice president says he ignored Kim Jong Un's sister.
  • Immigration: DACA hangs in the balance as bipartisan deal gets hit from all sides.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Viola Davis: Actress says actors of color get less than whites.
  • Michelle Obama: Former first lady drops 44-song Spotify playlist for Valentine's Day.
  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus: Actress says 'great results' after cancer surgery.

SPORTS:

  • Olympics: Novi Ice Arena helps Olympic ice dancers from 5 different countries prepare.
  • Jan Mursak: Former Red Wings draft pick helps Slovenia beat US men's Olympic team.
  • Steve Kerr: Warriors coach blasts lawmakers after Parkland shooting.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • First PetThings to consider when choosing your first pet.
  • Cold WeatherSafety tips for cats, dogs.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

Share your pet story, news tip or event

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.