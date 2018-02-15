TOP STORIES Thursday, February 15, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Florida School Shooting: At least 17, both adults and children, killed.
- Detroit: 2 brothers ambushed, killed by gunmen outside home on Ashton Street.
- Human Trafficking: 3 charged with using 14-year-old Detroit girl in human trafficking.
- Kenneth Steil: Marquise Cromer to be sentenced in fatal shooting of Detroit police Sgt.
FLORIDA SCHOOL SHOOTING:
- The Shooting: What happened moment by moment.
- Nikolas Cruz: Florida teen charged with 17 murder counts in high school attack.
- Broward County: Live update from the sheriff.
- Melissa Falkowski: Teacher hid 19 students in a closet when a gunman opened fire.
LOCAL:
- James Craig: Detroit police chief discusses how department is dealing with tragedy.
- Traffic: I-696, I-75, US-24 undergoing emergency repairs Thursday in Metro Detroit.
- Olympics: Novi Ice Arena helps Olympic ice dancers from 5 different countries prepare.
- Weather: Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- McDonald's: Here's why the fast food chain is banishing cheeseburgers, chocolate milk from Happy Meals.
- Colorado: Teacher dragged student who refused to stand for Pledge of Allegiance, police say.
- Prescription Drugs: These states want to import cheaper drugs from Canada.
- Alabama: Court blocks predominantly white city from creating its own school system.
- Concussions: FDA approves first blood test for concussion.
POLITICS:
- Gun Control: Why Congress hesitant on gun control.
- South Africa: Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed as South Africa's president after Jacob Zuma resigns.
- Taxes: Democrats scramble on taxes as Republicans gain steam.
- Mike Pence: Vice president says he ignored Kim Jong Un's sister.
- Immigration: DACA hangs in the balance as bipartisan deal gets hit from all sides.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Viola Davis: Actress says actors of color get less than whites.
- Michelle Obama: Former first lady drops 44-song Spotify playlist for Valentine's Day.
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus: Actress says 'great results' after cancer surgery.
SPORTS:
- Jan Mursak: Former Red Wings draft pick helps Slovenia beat US men's Olympic team.
- Steve Kerr: Warriors coach blasts lawmakers after Parkland shooting.
ALL 4 PETS:
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet.
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
