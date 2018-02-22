TOP STORIES Thursday, February 22, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Potholes: Why Michigan is so prone to potholes - and why repairs seem ineffective.
- I-696: Reconstruction project meeting being held Thursday.
- Marco Rubio: Senator defends NRA donations, says, 'People buy into my agenda'.
- Bangor Township: Neighbor describes Oakland County mother suspected of killing her children in double murder-suicide.
LOCAL:
- Warren: Former diversity director alleges racist behavior by key city officials.
- Potholes: Companies try to keep up with towing calls through Metro Detroit's pothole problem.
- Detroit: Man keeps receiving mail with personal information of DTE customers.
- Troy: Man wakes to sight of pizzas dumped on Jeep for 3rd time this month.
- Weather: Brief relief from the rain.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Pennsylvania: Sleepwalking student causes school to cancel classes.
- Ohio: 8-year-old arrested after bringing gun to school to defend himself, police say.
- National Rifle Association: Spokesperson says 'insane monster' shouldn't have been able to get firearm.
- Amazon: Company hits $1,500 for first time ever.
- Nikolas Cruz: Host family says school shooter threatened others with gun.
POLITICS:
- Marco Rubio: Senator defends NRA donations, says, 'People buy into my agenda'.
- Gun Control: Florida congressman says 'it's too late' to talk about gun control.
- Upstate New York: Congresswoman claims most mass shooters are Democrats.
- CPAC: Drama unfolds ahead of annual event.
- Florida: Superintendent says, 'We don't need to put guns in the hands of teachers'.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Karla Souza: Actress alleges she was raped by director.
- Jennifer Lawrence: Actress reminds everyone she can wear what she pleases.
- Alex Trebek: 'Jeopardy!' host will moderate Pennsylvania gubernatorial debate.
SPORTS:
- Olympics: US beat Canada to take women's hockey gold for first time in 20 years.
- Mt. Brighton: Interest in ski racing picks up at Mount Brighton during Winter Olympics.
- Red Wings: Jared Coreau is back for another chance after Mrazek trade.
ALL 4 PETS:
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet.
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
