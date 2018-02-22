TOP STORIES Thursday, February 22, 2018

News

4 TO KNOW: 

LOCAL

  • Potholes: Why Michigan is so prone to potholes - and why repairs seem ineffective.
  • I-696: Reconstruction project meeting being held Thursday.
  • Bangor Township: Neighbor describes Oakland County mother suspected of killing her children in double murder-suicide.
  • Warren: Former diversity director alleges racist behavior by key city officials.
  • Potholes: Companies try to keep up with towing calls through Metro Detroit's pothole problem.
  • Detroit: Man keeps receiving mail with personal information of DTE customers.
  • TroyMan wakes to sight of pizzas dumped on Jeep for 3rd time this month.
  • WeatherBrief relief from the rain.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • PennsylvaniaSleepwalking student causes school to cancel classes.
  • Ohio: 8-year-old arrested after bringing gun to school to defend himself, police say.
  • National Rifle Association: Spokesperson says 'insane monster' shouldn't have been able to get firearm.
  • Amazon: Company hits $1,500 for first time ever.
  • Nikolas Cruz: Host family says school shooter threatened others with gun.

POLITICS:

  • Marco RubioSenator defends NRA donations, says, 'People buy into my agenda'.
  • Gun Control: Florida congressman says 'it's too late' to talk about gun control.
  • Upstate New York: Congresswoman claims most mass shooters are Democrats.
  • CPACDrama unfolds ahead of annual event.
  • Florida: Superintendent says, 'We don't need to put guns in the hands of teachers'.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Karla Souza: Actress alleges she was raped by director.
  • Jennifer Lawrence: Actress reminds everyone she can wear what she pleases.
  • Alex Trebek: 'Jeopardy!' host will moderate Pennsylvania gubernatorial debate.

SPORTS:

  • Olympics: US beat Canada to take women's hockey gold for first time in 20 years.
  • Mt. Brighton: Interest in ski racing picks up at Mount Brighton during Winter Olympics.
  • Red Wings: Jared Coreau is back for another chance after Mrazek trade.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • First PetThings to consider when choosing your first pet.
  • Cold WeatherSafety tips for cats, dogs.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

