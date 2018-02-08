TOP STORIES Thursday, February 8, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Weather: 5-10 inches of snow expected Friday.
- Warren: Teen charged with raping high school classmate in school stairwell heads to court.
- Kalamazoo: Michigan gets request to pardon Polish-born doctor facing deportation.
- Walled Lake: City councilwoman removed over alleged harassing comment to intern.
LOCAL:
- Potholes: Video shows how dangerous potholes can be on I-94 in Detroit.
- Lansing: 2 Livingston County high school girls killed in crash on I-96.
- Highland Park: Shots fired as 2 men involved in love triangle fight over girlfriend, police say.
- Warren: Man due in court for fatal shooting of 17-year-old following neighborhood brawl.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Alaska Airlines: Ex-pilot to plead guilty to flying while drunk.
- Texas: Police officer killed while responding to call.
- Border Patrol: FBI hasn't found evidence border patrol agent was murdered.
- US Gymnastics: Former coach being investigated, police say.
- Syria: US-led coalition strikes kill pro-regime forces.
POLITICS:
- Washington Post: Reporter who spoke at liberal event put on leave.
- Budget Bill: Congress set to vote Thursday on budget bill.
- National Prayer Breakfast: Big Russian delegation attending DC prayer breakfast.
- Rob Porter: White House aide was a rising star before abuse allegations surfaced.
- Russia: Sanctions may force US to punish key allies.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Mister Rogers: New stamp featuring Mr. Rogers will be available March 23.
- Diane Neal: 'Law & Order: SVU' star running for Congress.
- Stacy London: 'What Not to Wear' star opens up about almost going broke.
SPORTS:
- Philadelphia Eagles: Super Bowl Championship Parade.
- Detroit Lions: New coaching staff hires under Matt Patricia announced.
- 2018 Winter Olympics: Full list of Team USA athletes by event.
ALL 4 PETS:
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet.
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
