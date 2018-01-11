TOP STORIES Thursday, January 11, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Detroit's East Side: 2 killed in crash near Detroit's GM Poletown Plant.
- White Lake Township: Police arrest Metro Detroit man believed to be responsible for 22 break-ins over past month.
- Southern California: Frantic search for mudslide survivors as death toll rises.
- Walmart: Company is raising its minimum wage and handing out tax cut bonuses.
LOCAL:
- Northern Michigan: 5 arrested after meth lab bust.
- Sumpter Township: Disturbing new details about torture, death of 4-year-old Michigan girl.
- Monroe County: Coast Guard suspends search for missing snowmobiler.
- Vienna Township: Prosecutor discusses charges for Michigan teens accused of killing man with rock thrown off overpass.
- Real ID Act: Why you may need to apply for a new Michigan license, ID card.
- Westland: 4 arrested in shooting sparked by 'mutual female acquaintance'.
- Weather: 2-4 inches of snow expected Friday morning for most of area.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Arizona: Video shows couple in Arizona police chase embracing before being arrested.
- New York City: Suspect indicted in December 11 subway bombing.
- Louisiana: Teacher handcuffed at school board meeting is 'appalled' by treatment.
POLITICS:
- Medicaid: Major shift as President Trump opens way for Medicaid work requirement.
- Brexit: Nigel Farage says he might support 2nd Brexit referendum.
- North Carolina: Governor blasts 'technologically diabolical gerrymandering'.
- Congress: Here are key players on immigration.
- Fire and Fury: Michael Wolff book No. 1 on NYT best sellers list.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Logan Paul: YouTube punishes vlogger for 'suicide forest' video.
- Michael Douglas: Actor fends off sexual harassment claim with preemptive interview.
- Robert De Niro: Actor unleashes profanity-laced rant against Trump.
SPORTS:
- Michigan State: No. 4 Michigan State struggles in 76-72 OT win over Rutgers.
- USA Gymnastics: Aly Raisman says organization is '100% responsible' for doctor's abuse.
- Serena Williams: After tennis star gave birth, 'Everything went bad'.
ALL 4 PETS:
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet.
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
