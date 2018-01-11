News

TOP STORIES Thursday, January 11, 2018

By Brian Newlin
Headline Goes Here

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Detroit's East Side: 2 killed in crash near Detroit's GM Poletown Plant.
  • White Lake Township: Police arrest Metro Detroit man believed to be responsible for 22 break-ins over past month.
  • Southern California: Frantic search for mudslide survivors as death toll rises.
  • Walmart: Company is raising its minimum wage and handing out tax cut bonuses.

LOCAL

  • Detroit's East Side: 2 killed in crash near Detroit's GM Poletown Plant.
  • White Lake Township: Police arrest Metro Detroit man believed to be responsible for 22 break-ins over past month.
  • Northern Michigan5 arrested after meth lab bust.
  • Sumpter Township: Disturbing new details about torture, death of 4-year-old Michigan girl.
  • Monroe CountyCoast Guard suspends search for missing snowmobiler.
  • Vienna TownshipProsecutor discusses charges for Michigan teens accused of killing man with rock thrown off overpass.
  • Real ID ActWhy you may need to apply for a new Michigan license, ID card.
  • Westland: 4 arrested in shooting sparked by 'mutual female acquaintance'.
  • Weather2-4 inches of snow expected Friday morning for most of area.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Southern California: Frantic search for mudslide survivors as death toll rises.
  • Walmart: Company is raising its minimum wage and handing out tax cut bonuses.
  • Arizona: Video shows couple in Arizona police chase embracing before being arrested.
  • New York City: Suspect indicted in December 11 subway bombing.
  • Louisiana: Teacher handcuffed at school board meeting is 'appalled' by treatment.

POLITICS:

  • Medicaid: Major shift as President Trump opens way for Medicaid work requirement.
  • Brexit: Nigel Farage says he might support 2nd Brexit referendum.
  • North Carolina: Governor blasts 'technologically diabolical gerrymandering'.
  • Congress: Here are key players on immigration.
  • Fire and Fury: Michael Wolff book No. 1 on NYT best sellers list.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Logan Paul: YouTube punishes vlogger for 'suicide forest' video.
  • Michael Douglas: Actor fends off sexual harassment claim with preemptive interview.
  • Robert De Niro: Actor unleashes profanity-laced rant against Trump.

SPORTS:

  • Michigan State: No. 4 Michigan State struggles in 76-72 OT win over Rutgers.
  • USA Gymnastics: Aly Raisman says organization is '100% responsible' for doctor's abuse. 
  • Serena Williams: After tennis star gave birth, 'Everything went bad'.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • First PetThings to consider when choosing your first pet.
  • Cold WeatherSafety tips for cats, dogs.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

Share your pet story, news tip or event

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.