TOP STORIES Thursday, January 18, 2018

By Brian Newlin
  • Amazon: Detroit no longer in contention for second headquarters.
  • Larry NassarDay 3 of victim statements at sentencing for former doctor in sex abuse cases.
  • Oak Park: Chunk of concrete crashes through man's windshield after falling from I-696 overpass.
  • Bianca Jones: Authorities stand by ruling that Bianca Jones was killed by her father 6 years ago.

LOCAL

  • Meijer Rough ArrestOff-duty officer due in court for hearing in rough arrest at Meijer store in Detroit.
  • U.S. Border Patrol17 men arrested in Northern Michigan.
  • Detroit's West Side: CPL holder shoots would-be robber at Detroit home.
  • WeatherBreezy Thursday, weekend warm up on the horizon.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

POLITICS:

  • Border Wall: Trump says position on border wall 'has never changed or evolved'.
  • Trump: President hands out 'fake news' awards.
  • Gallup Poll: US slumps in global leadership poll after Trump's 1st year.
  • Government Shutdown: Republicans move ahead with government shutdown vote.
  • Haiti: DHS to block Haitians from temporary visas.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Google: Face match feature doesn't work in Illinois and Texas.
  • Seal: Singer under investigation for alleged sexual battery.
  • Black Panther: Black superheroes rising in popularity.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • First PetThings to consider when choosing your first pet.
  • Cold WeatherSafety tips for cats, dogs.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

