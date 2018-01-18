TOP STORIES Thursday, January 18, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Amazon: Detroit no longer in contention for second headquarters.
- Larry Nassar: Day 3 of victim statements at sentencing for former doctor in sex abuse cases.
- Oak Park: Chunk of concrete crashes through man's windshield after falling from I-696 overpass.
- Bianca Jones: Authorities stand by ruling that Bianca Jones was killed by her father 6 years ago.
LOCAL:
- Meijer Rough Arrest: Off-duty officer due in court for hearing in rough arrest at Meijer store in Detroit.
- U.S. Border Patrol: 17 men arrested in Northern Michigan.
- Detroit's West Side: CPL holder shoots would-be robber at Detroit home.
- Weather: Breezy Thursday, weekend warm up on the horizon.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Captive Siblings: Court hearing set for California couple charged with torture.
- Tide Pod Challenge: YouTube removing 'dangerous' videos.
- Thomas Fire: Lawsuit says utility caused wildfire that preceded mudslides.
- South Carolina: Officer dies after he, 3 others shot.
- NYC Truck Attack: Terror suspect offers to plead guilty to avoid death penalty, attorneys say.
POLITICS:
- Border Wall: Trump says position on border wall 'has never changed or evolved'.
- Trump: President hands out 'fake news' awards.
- Gallup Poll: US slumps in global leadership poll after Trump's 1st year.
- Government Shutdown: Republicans move ahead with government shutdown vote.
- Haiti: DHS to block Haitians from temporary visas.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Google: Face match feature doesn't work in Illinois and Texas.
- Seal: Singer under investigation for alleged sexual battery.
- Black Panther: Black superheroes rising in popularity.
SPORTS:
- Winter Olympics: North, South Korea to march together under one flag.
- Australian Open: Djokovic, Sharapova win in 'brutal' weather.
- Colin Kaepernick: Quarterback says he's completing $1 million donation pledge.
ALL 4 PETS:
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet.
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
