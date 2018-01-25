TOP STORIES Thursday, January 25, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- MSU: Michigan State President Lou Anna Simon resigns amid criticism over Larry Nassar case.
- Larry Nassar: Former doctor sentenced 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing young gymnasts.
- Fiat Chrysler: Automaker announces 2017 profit sharing: Eligible union employees to get $5,500 payment.
- Detroit's East Side: Police officer in critical condition after man opens fire on squad cars.
LOCAL:
- Warren: Driver faces sentencing for drunkenly crashing into crowded bus stop.
- Detroit's East Side: Police officer in critical condition after man opens fire on squad cars.
- Norman Thrasher: Rock and Roll legend faces eviction from Detroit home over music memorabilia collection.
- Sterling Heights: Former firefighter sentenced to prison in DUI crash that killed 17-year-old girl.
- Weather: Last cold day of the week.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- HIV: Fewer young adults getting HIV tests, here's why.
- Colorado: Manhunt underway for suspects in fatal shooting of deputy.
- U.S. Coast Guard: USCG to hand over $721 million in cocaine.
- Justine Ruszczyk: Grand jury to look into police shooting of Minneapolis woman.
POLITICS:
- John Kelly: White House chief of staff staying in Washington for immigration talks.
- Government Shutdown: Congress has very few days before funding deadline.
- Trump: President's reported vulgar remark hovers over Davos meeting.
- Medicaid: Lawsuit seeks to stop work requirements.
- Guns: White House struggles to outline specific efforts to stop mass shootings.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Lynyrd Skynyrd: Southern rock icons will bring farewell tour to DTE on Aug. 10, 2018.
- Detroit Movement Festival: Lineup announced; Wu-Tang Clan to headline.
SPORTS:
- NBA Trade Deadline: Latest trade rumors, news, buzz.
- Olympics: Vonn, Shiffrin, Ligety lead US Alpine roster.
- Nathan Gerbe: Blue Jackets sign veteran forward, Michigan native to 2-way deal.
ALL 4 PETS:
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet.
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
