News

TOP STORIES Thursday, January 25, 2018

By Brian Newlin
Headline Goes Here

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • MSU: Michigan State President Lou Anna Simon resigns amid criticism over Larry Nassar case.
  • Larry Nassar: Former doctor sentenced 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing young gymnasts.
  • Fiat ChryslerAutomaker announces 2017 profit sharing: Eligible union employees to get $5,500 payment.
  • Detroit's East SidePolice officer in critical condition after man opens fire on squad cars.

LOCAL

  • MSU: Michigan State President Lou Anna Simon resigns amid criticism over Larry Nassar case.
  • Larry Nassar: Former doctor sentenced 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing young gymnasts.
  • WarrenDriver faces sentencing for drunkenly crashing into crowded bus stop.
  • Detroit's East SidePolice officer in critical condition after man opens fire on squad cars.
  • Fiat ChryslerAutomaker announces 2017 profit sharing: Eligible union employees to get $5,500 payment.
  • Norman Thrasher: Rock and Roll legend faces eviction from Detroit home over music memorabilia collection.
  • Sterling Heights: Former firefighter sentenced to prison in DUI crash that killed 17-year-old girl.
  • WeatherLast cold day of the week.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • HIV: Fewer young adults getting HIV tests, here's why.
  • Fiat ChryslerAutomaker announces 2017 profit sharing: Eligible union employees to get $5,500 payment.
  • Colorado: Manhunt underway for suspects in fatal shooting of deputy.
  • U.S. Coast Guard: USCG to hand over $721 million in cocaine.
  • Justine Ruszczyk: Grand jury to look into police shooting of Minneapolis woman.

POLITICS:

  • John Kelly: White House chief of staff staying in Washington for immigration talks.
  • Government Shutdown: Congress has very few days before funding deadline.
  • Trump: President's reported vulgar remark hovers over Davos meeting.
  • Medicaid: Lawsuit seeks to stop work requirements.
  • Guns: White House struggles to outline specific efforts to stop mass shootings.

ENTERTAINMENT:

SPORTS:

  • NBA Trade Deadline: Latest trade rumors, news, buzz.
  • Olympics: Vonn, Shiffrin, Ligety lead US Alpine roster.
  •  Nathan Gerbe: Blue Jackets sign veteran forward, Michigan native to 2-way deal.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • First PetThings to consider when choosing your first pet.
  • Cold WeatherSafety tips for cats, dogs.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

Share your pet story, news tip or event

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.