TOP STORIES Thursday, January 4, 2018

  • Cold Weather: Bomb cyclone blasts East Coast, threatens hurricane-force winds.
  • E.coli: Romaine lettuce possible source for multi-state E.coli outbreak.

LOCAL

  • Rochester HillsOakland County Sheriff's deputy injured in crash on Tienken Road.
  • Shelby TownshipWoman found dead after walking away from home, police say.
  • Lottery: Winning numbers for $460 million Powerball jackpot.
  • Detroit: Body found in burning SUV identified as Eastpointe man.
  • Orion Township: Grandmother found dead in snow in front of home.
  • Traverse City: Airport dog Piper dies after battle with cancer.
  • WeatherWind chill advisory in effect, sunshine today.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • California: 4.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Bay Area awake.
  • Disney World: Hotels take down 'Do Not Disturb' signs.
  • Baltimore: Students sat in cold classrooms amid heating problems.
  • Gulf of Mexico: US Coast Guard searches for unresponsive aircraft.

POLITICS:

  • Steve Bannon: Trump lawyer sends cease and desist letter to former chief strategist.
  • North Korea: Trump takes credit for talks between North, South Korea.
  • Voter Fraud: Trump dissolves voter fraud commission; adviser says it went 'off the rails'.
  • Virginia: Tie-breaking lot draw set to decide House control.
  • Nikki Haley: UN ambassador hosts reception for countries that backed US on Jerusalem resolution.
  • Trump: President begins 2018 lashing out at Steve Bannon, Kim Jong Un.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • CBS News: Political director fired amid allegations of 'inappropriate behavior'.
  • Amazon: Smart mirror patent teases the future of fashion.
  • Roc Nation: Saquon Barkley signs with Jay Z's Roc Nation Sports.

SPORTS:

  • Detroit Pistons: Olynyk, Dragic lift Heat past Pistons, 111-104. 
  • Red Wings: Athanasiou scores 6 seconds into OT, Red Wings top Senators.
  • Saquon Barkley: Penn State junior signs with Jay Z's Roc Nation Sports.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • First PetThings to consider when choosing your first pet.
  • Cold WeatherSafety tips for cats, dogs.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

