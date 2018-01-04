TOP STORIES Thursday, January 4, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Cold Weather: Bomb cyclone blasts East Coast, threatens hurricane-force winds.
- Spirit Airlines: Woman sexually assaulted while asleep on Spirit flight from Las Vegas to Detroit.
- Detroit's West Side: Heat back on at Detroit apartments after city threatens hefty fines.
- E.coli: Romaine lettuce possible source for multi-state E.coli outbreak.
LOCAL:
- Rochester Hills: Oakland County Sheriff's deputy injured in crash on Tienken Road.
- Detroit's West Side: Heat back on at Detroit apartments after city threatens hefty fines.
- Spirit Airlines: Woman sexually assaulted while asleep on Spirit flight from Las Vegas to Detroit.
- Shelby Township: Woman found dead after walking away from home, police say.
- Lottery: Winning numbers for $460 million Powerball jackpot.
- Detroit: Body found in burning SUV identified as Eastpointe man.
- Orion Township: Grandmother found dead in snow in front of home.
- Traverse City: Airport dog Piper dies after battle with cancer.
- Weather: Wind chill advisory in effect, sunshine today.
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Cold Weather: Bomb cyclone blasts East Coast, threatens hurricane-force winds.
- E.coli: Romaine lettuce possible source for multi-state E.coli outbreak.
- California: 4.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Bay Area awake.
- Disney World: Hotels take down 'Do Not Disturb' signs.
- Baltimore: Students sat in cold classrooms amid heating problems.
- Gulf of Mexico: US Coast Guard searches for unresponsive aircraft.
POLITICS:
- Steve Bannon: Trump lawyer sends cease and desist letter to former chief strategist.
- North Korea: Trump takes credit for talks between North, South Korea.
- Voter Fraud: Trump dissolves voter fraud commission; adviser says it went 'off the rails'.
- Virginia: Tie-breaking lot draw set to decide House control.
- Nikki Haley: UN ambassador hosts reception for countries that backed US on Jerusalem resolution.
- Trump: President begins 2018 lashing out at Steve Bannon, Kim Jong Un.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- CBS News: Political director fired amid allegations of 'inappropriate behavior'.
- Amazon: Smart mirror patent teases the future of fashion.
- Roc Nation: Saquon Barkley signs with Jay Z's Roc Nation Sports.
SPORTS:
- Detroit Pistons: Olynyk, Dragic lift Heat past Pistons, 111-104.
- Red Wings: Athanasiou scores 6 seconds into OT, Red Wings top Senators.
- Saquon Barkley: Penn State junior signs with Jay Z's Roc Nation Sports.
ALL 4 PETS:
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet.
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
Share your pet story, news tip or event
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.