News

TOP STORIES Thursday, July 12, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Northern Michigan: Crash discovered in Northern Michigan believed to be plane missing since 1997.
  • Livonia: Workers at COPE facility charged in abuse of mental health patients.
  • Flint Water Crisis: Elon Musk tweets about committing funds to fix Flint homes with lead-tainted water.
  • Trump: President says US commitment to NATO remains strong.

LOCAL

  • Northern Michigan: Crash discovered in Northern Michigan believed to be plane missing since 1997.
  • Livonia: Workers at COPE facility charged in abuse of mental health patients.
  • Detroit: Man shot in leg on westbound I-94; road rage suspected.
  • Southfield: Driver in crash that killed 2 women to face charges.
  • Defenders: Ecorse police save 24 lives in past year with Narcan; this officer saved 7 herself.
  • Ferndale: Police say man beaten, robbed after ex-wife lures him to home.
  • Oak Park: Woman drowns in pool at home.
  • WeatherMild Thursday start with temps in the 80s.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Flint Water Crisis: Elon Musk tweets about committing funds to fix Flint homes with lead-tainted water.
  • Stormy Daniels: Lawyer says adult film actress arrested at Ohio strip club.
  • Florida: Homeless man with no arms accused of stabbing tourist with scissors.
  • IllinoisOfficer resigns after not helping woman in Puerto Rico shirt.
  • California: Man beaten with brick asks God's forgiveness for attacker.

POLITICS:

  • Trump: President says US commitment to NATO remains strong.
  • ImmigrationTrump administration to turn away far more asylum seekers at the border under new guidance.
  • Facebook: Lawmakers say Facebook's relationship with Russian company deserves scrutiny.
  • Darla Shine: Wife of top Trump aide had controversial radio show.
  • Devin NunesDems frustrated Nunes left mid-hearing after questions about Russia probe.

ENTERTAINMENT:

SPORTS:

  • Red Wings: Red Wings agree with Mantha on 2-year, $6.6 million contract.
  • Darryl Rogers: Former Detroit Lions, Michigan State University head coach dies at 83.
  • LeSean McCoy: Woman beaten at Georgia home of Buffalo Bills star.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

Share your pet story, news tip or event

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.