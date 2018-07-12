TOP STORIES Thursday, July 12, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Northern Michigan: Crash discovered in Northern Michigan believed to be plane missing since 1997.
- Livonia: Workers at COPE facility charged in abuse of mental health patients.
- Flint Water Crisis: Elon Musk tweets about committing funds to fix Flint homes with lead-tainted water.
- Trump: President says US commitment to NATO remains strong.
LOCAL:
- Northern Michigan: Crash discovered in Northern Michigan believed to be plane missing since 1997.
- Livonia: Workers at COPE facility charged in abuse of mental health patients.
- Detroit: Man shot in leg on westbound I-94; road rage suspected.
- Southfield: Driver in crash that killed 2 women to face charges.
- Defenders: Ecorse police save 24 lives in past year with Narcan; this officer saved 7 herself.
- Ferndale: Police say man beaten, robbed after ex-wife lures him to home.
- Oak Park: Woman drowns in pool at home.
- Weather: Mild Thursday start with temps in the 80s.
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Flint Water Crisis: Elon Musk tweets about committing funds to fix Flint homes with lead-tainted water.
- Stormy Daniels: Lawyer says adult film actress arrested at Ohio strip club.
- Florida: Homeless man with no arms accused of stabbing tourist with scissors.
- Illinois: Officer resigns after not helping woman in Puerto Rico shirt.
- California: Man beaten with brick asks God's forgiveness for attacker.
POLITICS:
- Trump: President says US commitment to NATO remains strong.
- Immigration: Trump administration to turn away far more asylum seekers at the border under new guidance.
- Facebook: Lawmakers say Facebook's relationship with Russian company deserves scrutiny.
- Darla Shine: Wife of top Trump aide had controversial radio show.
- Devin Nunes: Dems frustrated Nunes left mid-hearing after questions about Russia probe.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Stormy Daniels: Lawyer says adult film actress arrested at Ohio strip club.
- Emmy Awards: 2018 nominations announced.
- XXXTentacion: 2nd man charged in rapper's killing.
SPORTS:
- Red Wings: Red Wings agree with Mantha on 2-year, $6.6 million contract.
- Darryl Rogers: Former Detroit Lions, Michigan State University head coach dies at 83.
- LeSean McCoy: Woman beaten at Georgia home of Buffalo Bills star.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
Share your pet story, news tip or event
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.