TOP STORIES Thursday, July 20, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Michigan Election: Democratic candidates for Michigan governor debate in Detroit.
- Weather: Chance for strong to severe storms on Friday.
- Missouri: Storm sinks duck boat, killing 13, including children.
- Defenders: Detroit father of 12 imprisoned on drug charges says 2 corrupt DPD officers framed him.
LOCAL:
- Michigan Election: Democratic candidates for Michigan governor debate in Detroit.
- Pontiac: Man fatally shot at Newman Court Apartments.
- Defenders: Detroit father of 12 imprisoned on drug charges says 2 corrupt DPD officers framed him.
- Detroit: Thieves steal lawn equipment used by nonprofit to help seniors, veterans, disabled.
- Sterling Heights: Teen charged in mother's murder at Sterling Heights apartment.
- Detroit: Taylor residents caught dumping UHaul truck full of trash in Detroit.
- Westland: Woman caught on video stealing milk jug arrested after Westland police recognize her from viral post.
- Weather: Chance for strong to severe storms on Friday.
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Missouri: Storm sinks duck boat, killing 13, including children.
- Health: Foodborne illness may be on the rise, here's why.
- Parkland: Florida site of school massacre to get a therapy dog.
- Iowa: 27 reported tornadoes rip through state.
- Guns: Americans can legally download 3-D printed guns starting next month.
POLITICS:
- Michigan Election: Democratic candidates for Michigan governor debate in Detroit.
- Russia: Moscow 'open' to Putin visiting Trump in Washington.
- Trade: Trump ready to hit all Chinese imports with tariffs.
- Rod Rosenstein: Deputy attorney general says 2016 Russian attack 1 tree in ‘growing forest'.
- Immigration: 1,606 parents possibly eligible for reunification with kids.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Mark Wahlberg: Actor buying auto dealership in Ohio.
- XXXTentacion: Rapper had $50,000 on him when shot dead.
- Paramount: Powell fired as president of Paramount Television.
SPORTS:
- Chris Chelios: Hall of Fame defenseman is leaving his advisory role with Red Wings.
- NFL: Anthem policy shelved amid Players Association talks.
- Brittany Lincicome: LPGA star 'happy' after PGA Tour debut.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
Share your pet story, news tip or event
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.