TOP STORIES Thursday, July 26, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Detroit: Off-duty Detroit police officer, woman killed in crash on Woodward near State Fair.
  • Marijuana: How Michigan's potential legalization compares to other states.
  • Brush Park: $55M residential developments announced for Detroit's historic Brush Park.
  • White House: White House press corps shows unity after reporter barred.

LOCAL

  • Ferndale: 5-foot python discovered outside car dealership.
  • Taylor: MSP says crash that hurt construction workers on I-75 caused by driver following too closely.
  • Marijuana: How Michigan's potential legalization compares to other states.
  • Bernie Sanders: U.S. senator endorses Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan governor's race.
  • Van Buren Township: Firefighters battle landfill fire along I-275.
  • Oakland County: Armed Oakland County Subway robber taken into custody.
  • St. Clair Shores: Woman meets man who saved her from upside-down car in pond at St. Clair Shores Golf Course.
  • Larry Nassar: Disgraced former doctor files appeal for re-sentencing in Ingham County; says he was attacked in prison.
  • WeatherMarginal risk for severe storms Thursday afternoon.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Chicago: Family says video shows man was unjustifiably killed by police.
  • New Orleans: 2 officers charged after alleged beating.
  • Iowa: Fitbit may be key to finding missing University of Iowa woman.
  • Virginia: Archaeologists may have unearthed America's second governor.
  • CaliforniaMan accused of starting fast-growing wildfire that forced the evacuation of Idyllwild.

POLITICS:

  • Puerto Rico: Warren, Sanders introduce debt relief bill to benefit Puerto Rico.
  • Mike PompeoTop US diplomat defiant in clash over Trump-Putin summit.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Chris Hardwick: Host returning to 'Talking Dead' following investigation.
  • Demi Lovato: Fans pay tribute to singer with #HowDemiHasHelpedMe.

SPORTS:

  • Detroit Tigers: Pitching prospect Kyle Funkhouser out for year with foot injury.
  • Detroit Lions: Detroit Lions have second-lowest worth in NFL at $1.7 billion, Forbes says.
  • Ryan Lochte: Olympic swimmer suspended until July 2019 for use of IV.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

Share your pet story, news tip or event

