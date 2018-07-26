TOP STORIES Thursday, July 26, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Detroit: Off-duty Detroit police officer, woman killed in crash on Woodward near State Fair.
- Marijuana: How Michigan's potential legalization compares to other states.
- Brush Park: $55M residential developments announced for Detroit's historic Brush Park.
- White House: White House press corps shows unity after reporter barred.
LOCAL:
- Ferndale: 5-foot python discovered outside car dealership.
- Taylor: MSP says crash that hurt construction workers on I-75 caused by driver following too closely.
- Van Buren Township: Firefighters battle landfill fire along I-275.
- Oakland County: Armed Oakland County Subway robber taken into custody.
- St. Clair Shores: Woman meets man who saved her from upside-down car in pond at St. Clair Shores Golf Course.
- Larry Nassar: Disgraced former doctor files appeal for re-sentencing in Ingham County; says he was attacked in prison.
- Weather: Marginal risk for severe storms Thursday afternoon.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Chicago: Family says video shows man was unjustifiably killed by police.
- New Orleans: 2 officers charged after alleged beating.
- Iowa: Fitbit may be key to finding missing University of Iowa woman.
- Virginia: Archaeologists may have unearthed America's second governor.
- California: Man accused of starting fast-growing wildfire that forced the evacuation of Idyllwild.
POLITICS:
- Puerto Rico: Warren, Sanders introduce debt relief bill to benefit Puerto Rico.
- Mike Pompeo: Top US diplomat defiant in clash over Trump-Putin summit.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Chris Hardwick: Host returning to 'Talking Dead' following investigation.
- Demi Lovato: Fans pay tribute to singer with #HowDemiHasHelpedMe.
SPORTS:
- Detroit Tigers: Pitching prospect Kyle Funkhouser out for year with foot injury.
- Detroit Lions: Detroit Lions have second-lowest worth in NFL at $1.7 billion, Forbes says.
- Ryan Lochte: Olympic swimmer suspended until July 2019 for use of IV.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
