TOP STORIES Thursday, July 5, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Windsor: 'Significant' Gordie Howe International Bridge announcement expected Thursday.
- Weather: Heat Advisory and severe storm risk in Metro Detroit.
- Monroe County: 2 teens struck, killed by pickup truck identified as siblings.
- Detroit: 3 shot after man opens fire at block party, police say.
LOCAL:
- Sterling Heights: Train conductor injured in crash while trying to manually close roadway.
- Detroit: Men hack into pump at Detroit gas station, steal 600 gallons of gas.
- West Bloomfield: House catches fire after family throws fireworks into outdoor trash bin.
- Melvindale: Grocery store destroyed by fire.
- Chesterfield Township: Neighborhood revolts against letter threatening retaliation for using fireworks.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Texas: Video shows man attacking teen for wearing MAGA hat in restaurant.
- Alabama: Restaurant refuses to host black fraternity event.
- Kim Dotcom: Internet mogul can be extradited to the US, New Zealand rules.
- Walmart: Company pulls 'Impeach 45' clothing from its website.
- New York City: Police capture Statue of Liberty protester.
POLITICS:
- Immigration: Migrant parents, children given DNA tests, officials say.
- North Korea: Pompeo, off to North Korea again, is under the gun to produce results.
- Maxine Waters: Black female leaders say Maxine Waters treated unfairly.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Fox: The new Fox will be a sports and entertainment hub.
- Miles Teller: Actor cast as Goose's son in 'Top Gun' sequel.
- Meryl Streep: Actress joins cast of 'Little Women'.
SPORTS:
- Dan Gilbert: Report says Gilbert is part of group trying to buy Sports Illustrated.
- David Beckham: David, Victoria Beckham celebrate anniversary.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
