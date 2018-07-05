TOP STORIES Thursday, July 5, 2018

News

  • Windsor: 'Significant' Gordie Howe International Bridge announcement expected Thursday.
  • WeatherHeat Advisory and severe storm risk in Metro Detroit.
  • Monroe County: 2 teens struck, killed by pickup truck identified as siblings.
  • Detroit: 3 shot after man opens fire at block party, police say.

LOCAL

  • Sterling Heights: Train conductor injured in crash while trying to manually close roadway.
  • Detroit: Men hack into pump at Detroit gas station, steal 600 gallons of gas.
  • West Bloomfield: House catches fire after family throws fireworks into outdoor trash bin.
  • Melvindale: Grocery store destroyed by fire.
  • Chesterfield Township: Neighborhood revolts against letter threatening retaliation for using fireworks.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Alabama: Restaurant refuses to host black fraternity event.
  • Kim Dotcom: Internet mogul can be extradited to the US, New Zealand rules.
  • New York City: Police capture Statue of Liberty protester.

POLITICS:

  • ImmigrationMigrant parents, children given DNA tests, officials say.
  • North Korea: Pompeo, off to North Korea again, is under the gun to produce results.
  • Texas: Video shows man attacking teen for wearing MAGA hat in restaurant.
  • Maxine Waters: Black female leaders say Maxine Waters treated unfairly.
  • WalmartCompany pulls 'Impeach 45' clothing from its website.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Fox: The new Fox will be a sports and entertainment hub.
  • Miles Teller: Actor cast as Goose's son in 'Top Gun' sequel.
  • Meryl Streep: Actress joins cast of 'Little Women'.

SPORTS:

  • Dan Gilbert: Report says Gilbert is part of group trying to buy Sports Illustrated.
  • David Beckham: David, Victoria Beckham celebrate anniversary.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

