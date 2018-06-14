News

TOP STORIES Thursday, June 14, 2018

By Brian Newlin

LOCAL

  • Ann Arbor: Retired University of Michigan professor Robert Sharp found dead in home.
  • Detroit: Suspected drunk driver hits, kills construction worker on I-75 in Detroit.
  • Grosse Pointe Farms: Daughter of woman found dead 8 years ago maintains mother was murdered.
  • Waterford Township: Authorities recover body of man who disappeared after kayak flipped in lake.
  • Detroit's East Side: Man ambushed, killed while taking children to school.
  • Livingston County: Judge Theresa Brennan removed from bench over ethics complaint.
  • Warren: City considering banning grilling under enclosed structures.
  • Macomb Township: Woman who fatally shot husband in 2015 to be sentenced.
  • WeatherWarm and dry stretch.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Minnesota: Teen's traffic stop goes from bad to worse in viral dashcam video.
  • Pennsylvania: National Weather Service to determine if tornado hit Pennsylvania town.
  • Florida: Man arrested after calling police to have his drugs tested.
  • AppleCompany closes law enforcement loophole for the iPhone.
  • Colorado: Firefighters hope for break in hot, dry weather after days of battling wildfire.

POLITICS:

  • Supreme Court: 7-2 vote strikes down law banning political apparel at polling place.
  • Sean Spicer: Former press secretary joins Trump-aligned super PAC.
  • Hillary Clinton: Key dates in FBI probe of Hillary Clinton's emails.
  • Paul Manafort: Court documents inadvertently reveal witnesses in Paul Manafort case.
  • Canada: Foreign minister calls Trump tariffs 'absurd' and 'illegal'.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Roseanne Barr: Actress insists her controversial tweet was about anti-Semitism.
  • Rebel Wilson: Actress's defamation win slashed in court appeal.
  • Sylvester Stallone: Actor subject of sex crimes investigation from 1990s.

SPORTS:

  • Michigan Basketball: Spanish soccer player cites Michigan basketball as inspiration ahead of World Cup.
  • World Cup: These nations have best chance to win World Cup July 15 in Moscow.
  • Mike Green: Red Wings offered defenseman 1- and 2-year deals.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

