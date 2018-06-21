TOP STORIES Thursday, June 21, 2018

News

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Education: Proposed Michigan social studies standards omits Roe v. Wade, climate change, gay rights.
  • Monroe: Woman who tied up son, set car on fire to spend at least 2.5 years in prison.
  • Defenders: Drug dealer not charged in mysterious death of woman found in abandoned Detroit home.
  • WeatherSummer arrives with tons of sun.

LOCAL

  • Pontiac: Getaway driver references 'Bonnie and Clyde' after masked, armed bank robbery in Metro Detroit.
  • Defenders: Drug dealer not charged in mysterious death of woman found in abandoned Detroit home.
  • Detroit's East Side: Customer, clerk injured in shootout outside of liquor store.
  • White Boy Rick: Worthy denies working with Gill Hill to keep Wershe behind bars.
  • Elections: Watch the Michigan Democratic Debate for Governor.
  • Chuck Rizzo Jr.: Former trash king now housed at minimum security prison in Florida.
  • Muhammad Ali: Boxing legend's Michigan home lists for $2.9 million.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Koko the GorillaGorilla who mastered sign language has died.
  • Pittsburgh: Teen killed by police after running from car.
  • Immigration: Some migrants undeterred by zero tolerance policy, fear of separation.
  • Timothy Coggins: Jurors set to hear 'crime scene scream' in October 1983 slaying.
  • NASA: Martian dust storm has become 'planet-encircling'.

POLITICS:

  • EducationWhite House to propose merging Education, Labor departments, according to Washington Post.
  • Immigration: What's next for migrant families as detentions continue.
  • Oregon: Protests force ICE office shutdown.
  • Charlottesville: Organizer of deadly 2017 far-right rally requests permit in Washington.
  • Michael Cohen: Cohen decision on cooperating with prosecutors is 'a moving target'.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • John Oliver: China censors host after scathing 20 minute video.
  • Ariana Grande: Pete Davidson confirms engagement to singer.
  • Janet Jackson: Singer shares how she fought depression and found happiness.

SPORTS:

  • 2018 NHL Draft: Red Wings have 6th pick -- could they trade up?
  • NBA Mock Draft: Where will Michigan, Michigan State players land?
  • World Cup: Spain grinds out World Cup win over Iran.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

