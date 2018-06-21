TOP STORIES Thursday, June 21, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Education: Proposed Michigan social studies standards omits Roe v. Wade, climate change, gay rights.
- Monroe: Woman who tied up son, set car on fire to spend at least 2.5 years in prison.
- Defenders: Drug dealer not charged in mysterious death of woman found in abandoned Detroit home.
- Weather: Summer arrives with tons of sun.
LOCAL:
- Pontiac: Getaway driver references 'Bonnie and Clyde' after masked, armed bank robbery in Metro Detroit.
- Detroit's East Side: Customer, clerk injured in shootout outside of liquor store.
- White Boy Rick: Worthy denies working with Gill Hill to keep Wershe behind bars.
- Elections: Watch the Michigan Democratic Debate for Governor.
- Chuck Rizzo Jr.: Former trash king now housed at minimum security prison in Florida.
- Muhammad Ali: Boxing legend's Michigan home lists for $2.9 million.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Koko the Gorilla: Gorilla who mastered sign language has died.
- Pittsburgh: Teen killed by police after running from car.
- Immigration: Some migrants undeterred by zero tolerance policy, fear of separation.
- Timothy Coggins: Jurors set to hear 'crime scene scream' in October 1983 slaying.
- NASA: Martian dust storm has become 'planet-encircling'.
POLITICS:
- Education: White House to propose merging Education, Labor departments, according to Washington Post.
- Immigration: What's next for migrant families as detentions continue.
- Oregon: Protests force ICE office shutdown.
- Charlottesville: Organizer of deadly 2017 far-right rally requests permit in Washington.
- Michael Cohen: Cohen decision on cooperating with prosecutors is 'a moving target'.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- John Oliver: China censors host after scathing 20 minute video.
- Ariana Grande: Pete Davidson confirms engagement to singer.
- Janet Jackson: Singer shares how she fought depression and found happiness.
SPORTS:
- 2018 NHL Draft: Red Wings have 6th pick -- could they trade up?
- NBA Mock Draft: Where will Michigan, Michigan State players land?
- World Cup: Spain grinds out World Cup win over Iran.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
