TOP STORIES Thursday, June 28, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Elections: 5 things to watch as Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidates square off in debate.
- Livonia: Well-known doctor accused of prescribing 2 million dangerous painkillers in $112M scheme.
- United Shore: Company renovates 600,000-square-foot building to move headquarters to Pontiac.
- Anthony Kennedy: Dems scramble as GOP delights in Supreme Court justice's retirement.
LOCAL:
- Plymouth Township: Semi driver escapes fiery wreckage after truck leaves I-275, crashes onto Schoolcraft Road.
- Detroit: Gas station clerk charged with customer's fatal shooting due in court.
- Detroit: Man to be sentenced for 8-month-old son's child abuse death.
- Detroit: City of Detroit sues apartment complex police have visited more than 300 times this year.
- Weather: Foggy start with highs in the 80s.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Texas: Chick-fil-A employee steps in to save choking customer.
- Ice Pick Killer: Texas killer executed with lethal injection.
- Permian Basin: Growing pains ripple across America's biggest oilfield.
- Boeing: Hypersonic plane could get from NY to London in 2 hours.
- Sequoia National Park: Man who couldn't swim sacrifices life to save boy.
POLITICS:
- Travel Ban: This is how Trump's travel ban is impacting families near and far.
- Democratic National Committee: Democrats take big step toward a smaller role for superdelegates.
- Immigration: DHS asks Pentagon to help house 12,000 migrants.
- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: New York Democratic candidate withholds support of Pelosi as House speaker.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- XXXTentacion: Authorities want to talk to man in rapper's shooting death.
- Harvey Weinstein: Disney's insurance company suing disgraced Hollywood mogul.
- Prince: Sony signs deal for Prince music.
SPORTS:
- Detroit Tigers: Team fires pitching coach Chris Bosio over 'insensitive comments' to team employee.
- Red Wings: Team looking at goalies, center.
- World Cup: Brazil wins to set up last-16 tie against Mexico.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
