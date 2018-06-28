News

TOP STORIES Thursday, June 28, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

LOCAL

  • Plymouth Township: Semi driver escapes fiery wreckage after truck leaves I-275, crashes onto Schoolcraft Road.
  • Detroit: Gas station clerk charged with customer's fatal shooting due in court.
  • Elections: 5 things to watch as Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidates square off in debate.
  • Livonia: Well-known doctor accused of prescribing 2 million dangerous painkillers in $112M scheme.
  • Detroit: Man to be sentenced for 8-month-old son's child abuse death.
  • United Shore: Company renovates 600,000-square-foot building to move headquarters to Pontiac.
  • Detroit: City of Detroit sues apartment complex police have visited more than 300 times this year.
  • WeatherFoggy start with highs in the 80s.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Texas: Chick-fil-A employee steps in to save choking customer.
  • Ice Pick Killer: Texas killer executed with lethal injection.
  • Permian Basin: Growing pains ripple across America's biggest oilfield.
  • BoeingHypersonic plane could get from NY to London in 2 hours.
  • Sequoia National Park: Man who couldn't swim sacrifices life to save boy.

POLITICS:

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • XXXTentacion: Authorities want to talk to man in rapper's shooting death.
  • Harvey Weinstein: Disney's insurance company suing disgraced Hollywood mogul.
  • Prince: Sony signs deal for Prince music.

SPORTS:

  • Detroit Tigers: Team fires pitching coach Chris Bosio over 'insensitive comments' to team employee.
  • Red Wings: Team looking at goalies, center.
  • World Cup: Brazil wins to set up last-16 tie against Mexico.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

