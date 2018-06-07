TOP STORIES Thursday, June 7, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Ben Carson: HUD secretary's plan would raise rents for poor by 21 percent in Detroit, analysis says.
- Detroit Zoo: Wildebeests return to the Detroit Zoo after nearly 80 years.
- White Boy Rick: Where is Tiger Stadium in '1984' Detroit? Nowhere to be seen in new trailer.
- Wayne State University: Legionella found on campus.
LOCAL:
- Warren: 4 schools on lockdown due to nearby police situation.
- Wayne State University: Legionella found on campus.
- Detroit: Man who killed girlfriend in front of her kids at Detroit home to be sentenced.
- Holly: Man was tired of arguing with his wife over kitty litter, so he set her on fire.
- Health Care: Fraud scheme in Michigan involved medically unnecessary meds that harmed patients.
- Chesterfield Township: Bus hits street sweeper on 23 Mile Road.
- St. Clair County: Officials searching Black River recover bodies of 2 men who disappeared underwater in Port Huron.
- Weather: Temps climb Thursday.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Hawaii: Ash eruption at Kilauea summit registered as 5.4 earthquake.
- Taco Bell: Everybody gets free Taco Bell next week thanks to the Golden State Warriors.
- Immigration: Man detained by immigration officers after delivering pizza to Army base.
- Christopher Columbus: ICE returns stolen Christopher Columbus letter to Spain.
- Atlanta: 'Dancing doctor' defends music videos, says patients asked for them.
POLITICS:
- Alice Marie Johnson: Woman sentenced for nonviolent drug offense 'thankful' to Trump for commuting sentence.
- Immigration: House Republicans gear up for marathon immigration debate.
- Justice Department: Report expected to fault former FBI, DOJ officials.
- Michael Avenatti: Daniels' lawyer calls Giuliani an 'absolute pig' over comments.
- Sarah Sanders: White House press secretary doesn't regret answering Trump Tower meeting question.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- The Wizard of Oz: Last surviving munchkin from iconic film dies.
- Samantha Bee: Host apologizes for on-air mea culpa, says 'sorry for breaking America'.
SPORTS:
- Stanley Cup: Capitals vs. Knights in Game 5 of Stanley Cup final.
- Malcolm Jenkins: Philadelphia Eagles safety responds to White House snub with signs.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
