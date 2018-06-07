TOP STORIES Thursday, June 7, 2018

News

  • Ben Carson: HUD secretary's plan would raise rents for poor by 21 percent in Detroit, analysis says.
LOCAL

  • Warren: 4 schools on lockdown due to nearby police situation.
  • Detroit Zoo: Wildebeests return to the Detroit Zoo after nearly 80 years.
  • Wayne State University: Legionella found on campus.
  • Ben Carson: HUD secretary's plan would raise rents for poor by 21 percent in Detroit, analysis says.
  • Detroit: Man who killed girlfriend in front of her kids at Detroit home to be sentenced.
  • Holly: Man was tired of arguing with his wife over kitty litter, so he set her on fire.
  • Health Care: Fraud scheme in Michigan involved medically unnecessary meds that harmed patients.
  • Chesterfield Township: Bus hits street sweeper on 23 Mile Road.
  • St. Clair County: Officials searching Black River recover bodies of 2 men who disappeared underwater in Port Huron.
  • WeatherTemps climb Thursday.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Hawaii: Ash eruption at Kilauea summit registered as 5.4 earthquake.
  • Taco Bell: Everybody gets free Taco Bell next week thanks to the Golden State Warriors.
  • ImmigrationMan detained by immigration officers after delivering pizza to Army base.
  • Christopher Columbus: ICE returns stolen Christopher Columbus letter to Spain.
  • Atlanta: 'Dancing doctor' defends music videos, says patients asked for them.

POLITICS:

  • Alice Marie Johnson: Woman sentenced for nonviolent drug offense 'thankful' to Trump for commuting sentence.
  • Immigration: House Republicans gear up for marathon immigration debate.
  • Justice Department: Report expected to fault former FBI, DOJ officials.
  • Michael Avenatti: Daniels' lawyer calls Giuliani an 'absolute pig' over comments.
  • Sarah Sanders: White House press secretary doesn't regret answering Trump Tower meeting question.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • The Wizard of Oz: Last surviving munchkin from iconic film dies.
  • Samantha Bee: Host apologizes for on-air mea culpa, says 'sorry for breaking America'.

SPORTS:

  • Stanley Cup: Capitals vs. Knights in Game 5 of Stanley Cup final.
  • Malcolm Jenkins: Philadelphia Eagles safety responds to White House snub with signs.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

