TOP STORIES Thursday, March 1, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Canton Township: Plymouth-Canton high schools placed under soft lockdown after threatening message found at school.
- Detroit Police: Defenders go inside Detroit Police Department to see new ways police fight crime.
- Weather: 3-6 inches of snow expected in Metro Detroit.
- Trump: Russian model in Thai jail promises to spill secrets on President Trump.
LOCAL:
- Canton Township: Plymouth-Canton high schools placed under soft lockdown after threatening message found at school.
- Detroit Police: Defenders go inside Detroit Police Department to see new ways police fight crime.
- Michigan Lottery: Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Detroit remains unclaimed.
- Downtown Detroit: New food hall to open this fall.
- Detroit: Video captures brawl between customer, employees at Asian Corned Beef restaurant.
- Royal Oak: Prowler continues to strike as several more break-ins reported.
- Detroit's West Side: Manhunt underway in Detroit, Warren after shooting.
- Winter Storm Warning: 5-9 inches of snow expected in Livingston, Oakland counties.
- Weather: 3-6 inches of snow expected in Metro Detroit.
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Kroger: Retailer won't sell guns to anyone under 21 years old.
- North Carolina: Man beaten by officer during jaywalking arrest, body camera video shows.
- Pulse Nightclub Shooting: Trial opens for widow of Pulse nightclub shooter.
- Pennsylvania: Couples clutch AR-15 rifles during church ceremony.
- West Virginia: Public schools closed despite deal that was to end strike.
POLITICS:
- Trump: Russian model in Thai jail promises to spill secrets on President Trump.
- Anthony Scaramucci: Former communications director says 'morale is terrible' in White House.
- Justin Trudeau: India calls Canadian prime minister's remarks 'baseless' as controversy reignites.
- Xi Jinping: China's top paper says president won't necessarily serve for life.
- Gun Control: 'Surreal' Trump meeting on guns left Republicans reeling, Democrats optimistic.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Omarosa: Stephen Colbert grills former White House aide on the Trump presidency.
- Ryan Seacrest: Host's Oscar night could prove complicated.
- Big Sean: Rapper partnering with Emagine to open new movie theater in Downtown Detroit.
SPORTS:
- Red Wings: Blues snap 7-game skid with 2-1 win over Red Wings.
- Michigan State: Izzo says Michigan State will only talk about basketball during Big Ten, NCAA tournaments.
- Oakland University: Swimming and diving teams are league champs for 40th time in a row.
ALL 4 PETS:
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet.
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
Share your pet story, news tip or event
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.