TOP STORIES Thursday, March 1, 2018

LOCAL

  • Canton Township: Plymouth-Canton high schools placed under soft lockdown after threatening message found at school.
  • Detroit Police: Defenders go inside Detroit Police Department to see new ways police fight crime.
  • Michigan Lottery: Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Detroit remains unclaimed.
  • Downtown Detroit: New food hall to open this fall.
  • Detroit: Video captures brawl between customer, employees at Asian Corned Beef restaurant.
  • Royal Oak: Prowler continues to strike as several more break-ins reported.
  • Detroit's West Side: Manhunt underway in Detroit, Warren after shooting.
  • Winter Storm Warning: 5-9 inches of snow expected in Livingston, Oakland counties.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Kroger: Retailer won't sell guns to anyone under 21 years old.
  • North CarolinaMan beaten by officer during jaywalking arrest, body camera video shows.
  • Pulse Nightclub Shooting: Trial opens for widow of Pulse nightclub shooter.
  • Pennsylvania: Couples clutch AR-15 rifles during church ceremony.
  • West Virginia: Public schools closed despite deal that was to end strike.

POLITICS:

  • TrumpRussian model in Thai jail promises to spill secrets on President Trump.
  • Anthony ScaramucciFormer communications director says 'morale is terrible' in White House.
  • Justin Trudeau: India calls Canadian prime minister's remarks 'baseless' as controversy reignites.
  • Xi Jinping: China's top paper says president won't necessarily serve for life.
  • Gun Control: 'Surreal' Trump meeting on guns left Republicans reeling, Democrats optimistic.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Omarosa: Stephen Colbert grills former White House aide on the Trump presidency.
  • Ryan Seacrest: Host's Oscar night could prove complicated.
  • Big Sean: Rapper partnering with Emagine to open new movie theater in Downtown Detroit.

SPORTS:

  • Red Wings: Blues snap 7-game skid with 2-1 win over Red Wings.
  • Michigan State: Izzo says Michigan State will only talk about basketball during Big Ten, NCAA tournaments.
  • Oakland University: Swimming and diving teams are league champs for 40th time in a row.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • First PetThings to consider when choosing your first pet.
  • Cold WeatherSafety tips for cats, dogs.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

