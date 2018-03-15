News

TOP STORIES Thursday, March 15, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

  • Detroit Auto Companies: President Trump's new economic adviser suggests Detroit auto companies 'go south'.
  • Detroit: Undercover agent shares story of taking down vicious Band Crew street gang.
  • South Carolina: Sister of church shooter Dylann Roof arrested after alleged post hoping that students 'get shot'.
  • TrumpPresident says he made up trade claims in meeting with Trudeau.

LOCAL

  • Traffic: Alternate routes available for I-94 weekend closure in Detroit.
  • Southgate: Mother arrested in parking lot after baby left alone in car.
  • Detroit: Palmer Park Prep Academy students relocated due to concerns about leaky roof causing mold.
  • Michigan Lottery: $1.9M jackpot winning Lotto 47 ticket sold in Washtenaw County.
  • Lansing: Michigan governor approves 30-day license plate grace period.
  • Rochester Hills: Man accused of murdering his wife before turning himself in to police.
  • Ann Arbor: University of Michigan athletics performance science expert arrested barefoot, bloody after crash.
  • WeatherCool start with temps in the 20s.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Toys 'R' Us: What led to retail chain's demise?
  • North Carolina: As students nationwide protested gun violence, one student walked out of school alone.
  • Spy Attack: Top Western leaders make joint statement blaming Russia.
  • United AirlinesOf US airlines, United had highest rate of pet deaths 2015-17.

POLITICS:

  • Rex TillersonUS diplomats told not to tweet or post on Tillerson's firing.
  • Michigan: Judge asked to move up special election for Michigan 13th District seat left empty by Conyers.
  • North KoreaForeign minister heads to Sweden amid summit speculation.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • American Idol: Contestant didn't love Katy Perry kissing him.
  • Electric ForestMichigan veteran has wish granted by Electric Forest Festival.
  • Jeopardy!: 'Willy Wonka' star on 'Jeopardy!' a treat for fans.

SPORTS:

  • NFL Free AgencyLatest Lions news for 2018 free agency period.
  • Detroit Lions: Team reportedly close to signing veteran running back Frank Gore.
  • NCAA: Former President Barack Obama picks Michigan State to win NCAA Tournament.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • First PetThings to consider when choosing your first pet.
  • Cold WeatherSafety tips for cats, dogs.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

