TOP STORIES Thursday, March 15, 2018

- Detroit Auto Companies: President Trump's new economic adviser suggests Detroit auto companies 'go south'.
- Detroit: Undercover agent shares story of taking down vicious Band Crew street gang.
- South Carolina: Sister of church shooter Dylann Roof arrested after alleged post hoping that students 'get shot'.
- Trump: President says he made up trade claims in meeting with Trudeau.
LOCAL:
- Traffic: Alternate routes available for I-94 weekend closure in Detroit.
- Southgate: Mother arrested in parking lot after baby left alone in car.
- Detroit: Palmer Park Prep Academy students relocated due to concerns about leaky roof causing mold.
- Michigan Lottery: $1.9M jackpot winning Lotto 47 ticket sold in Washtenaw County.
- Lansing: Michigan governor approves 30-day license plate grace period.
- Rochester Hills: Man accused of murdering his wife before turning himself in to police.
- Ann Arbor: University of Michigan athletics performance science expert arrested barefoot, bloody after crash.
- Weather: Cool start with temps in the 20s.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Toys 'R' Us: What led to retail chain's demise?
- North Carolina: As students nationwide protested gun violence, one student walked out of school alone.
- Spy Attack: Top Western leaders make joint statement blaming Russia.
- United Airlines: Of US airlines, United had highest rate of pet deaths 2015-17.
POLITICS:
- Rex Tillerson: US diplomats told not to tweet or post on Tillerson's firing.
- Michigan: Judge asked to move up special election for Michigan 13th District seat left empty by Conyers.
- North Korea: Foreign minister heads to Sweden amid summit speculation.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- American Idol: Contestant didn't love Katy Perry kissing him.
- Electric Forest: Michigan veteran has wish granted by Electric Forest Festival.
- Jeopardy!: 'Willy Wonka' star on 'Jeopardy!' a treat for fans.
SPORTS:
- NFL Free Agency: Latest Lions news for 2018 free agency period.
- Detroit Lions: Team reportedly close to signing veteran running back Frank Gore.
- NCAA: Former President Barack Obama picks Michigan State to win NCAA Tournament.
ALL 4 PETS:
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet.
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
