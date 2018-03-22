TOP STORIES Thursday, March 20, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- South Lyon: High school student charged with making threats on social media due in court.
- Tiger Stadium: Sneak preview of the major renovations at old Tiger Stadium in Detroit.
- Detroit Riverfront: Major construction projects planned to improve Detroit riverfront.
- Macomb County: Teacher due in court on charges of abusing students with autism.
LOCAL:
- Redford Township: Rollover crash snarls traffic on eastbound I-96 at Telegraph Road.
- Oak Park School District: Schools closed Thursday, Friday after threats on social media.
- Harper Woods: 2 Detroit teenagers arrested after shots fired at gas station.
- Plymouth: Our Lady of Good Counsel evacuated due to gas leak.
- Farmington Public Schools: Farmington Community School, Farmington Central High School closed due to threat.
- Weather: Mostly sunny Thursday with lighter winds.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- North Carolina: 20-year-old mother arrested after video shows baby smoking marijuana, police say.
- Austin: Bomber left behind a confession, but it doesn't say why he did it.
- Toys R Us: Liquidation sales to begin as stores prepare to close nationwide.
- Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg says 'I'm really sorry that this happened' after Cambridge Analytica scandal.
- Sacramento: Police shot man holding cell phone in his grandmother's yard.
POLITICS:
- Joe Biden: Trump says former vice president 'would go down fast and hard' in a fight.
- Congress: What's in Congress' $1.3 trillion spending bill?
- China: Beijing says country will hit back if US announces new tariffs.
- Robert Mueller: Investigation team so far has indicated 4 main areas it wants to ask the President about.
- Jeff Sessions: Attorney general not under investigation for perjury by special counsel, lawyer says.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Celine Dion: Singer cancels Vegas shows due to ear issues.
- The X-Files: Finale marks likely end to long search for truth.
- Fred Savage: Actor accused of on-set harassment and battery.
SPORTS:
- NFL Free Agency: Latest Lions news for 2018 free agency period.
- Serena Williams: Tennis star falls to Naomi Osaka in Miami Open.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
