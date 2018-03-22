News

TOP STORIES Thursday, March 20, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • South Lyon: High school student charged with making threats on social media due in court.
  • Tiger Stadium: Sneak preview of the major renovations at old Tiger Stadium in Detroit.
  • Detroit Riverfront: Major construction projects planned to improve Detroit riverfront.
  • Macomb County: Teacher due in court on charges of abusing students with autism.

LOCAL

  • South Lyon: High school student charged with making threats on social media due in court.
  • Tiger Stadium: Sneak preview of the major renovations at old Tiger Stadium in Detroit.
  • Macomb County: Teacher due in court on charges of abusing students with autism.
  • Detroit Riverfront: Major construction projects planned to improve Detroit riverfront.
  • Redford Township: Rollover crash snarls traffic on eastbound I-96 at Telegraph Road.
  • Oak Park School District: Schools closed Thursday, Friday after threats on social media.
  • Harper Woods: 2 Detroit teenagers arrested after shots fired at gas station.
  • Plymouth: Our Lady of Good Counsel evacuated due to gas leak.
  • Farmington Public Schools: Farmington Community School, Farmington Central High School closed due to threat.
  • WeatherMostly sunny Thursday with lighter winds.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • North Carolina: 20-year-old mother arrested after video shows baby smoking marijuana, police say.
  • AustinBomber left behind a confession, but it doesn't say why he did it.
  • Toys R Us: Liquidation sales to begin as stores prepare to close nationwide.
  • Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg says 'I'm really sorry that this happened' after Cambridge Analytica scandal.
  • Sacramento: Police shot man holding cell phone in his grandmother's yard.

POLITICS:

  • Joe BidenTrump says former vice president 'would go down fast and hard' in a fight.
  • CongressWhat's in Congress' $1.3 trillion spending bill?
  • China: Beijing says country will hit back if US announces new tariffs.
  • Robert MuellerInvestigation team so far has indicated 4 main areas it wants to ask the President about.
  • Jeff Sessions: Attorney general not under investigation for perjury by special counsel, lawyer says.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Celine Dion: Singer cancels Vegas shows due to ear issues.
  • The X-Files: Finale marks likely end to long search for truth.
  • Fred Savage: Actor accused of on-set harassment and battery.

SPORTS:

  • NFL Free AgencyLatest Lions news for 2018 free agency period.
  • Tiger Stadium: Sneak preview of the major renovations at old Tiger Stadium in Detroit.
  • Serena Williams: Tennis star falls to Naomi Osaka in Miami Open.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

Share your pet story, news tip or event

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.