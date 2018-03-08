TOP STORIES Thursday, March 8, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
LOCAL:
- Wayne County: 17-year-old charged after making threats to Plymouth-Canton high schools.
- Inkster: Teen shot by his mother at apartment.
- Petoskey: Michigan funeral home shut down over 'deplorable' conditions.
- Midtown Detroit: Police search for suspect after child assaulted during home invasion.
- Lansing: Michigan House OKs bill to ban local job interview rules.
- Berkley: Detroit woman accused of hitting woman in face with bowling ball.
- Sterling Heights: Teen arrested after social media threat of attack at Henry Ford II High School.
- Washtenaw County: Residents concerned about dead dogs being dumped along roads.
- Southfield: Family's surveillance camera captures video of package thief.
- Weather: Bitter cold and snow chances.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Florida: Inmate promised hitman cash and car to kill his child molestation victim, deputies say.
- San Francisco: City to remove 'racist and disrespectful' statue.
- NASA: Mission discovers Jupiter's inner secrets.
- Nor'easter: Second nor'easter in a week knocks out power for hundreds of thousands.
- Parkland: What we've learned 3 weeks after school shooting.
POLITICS:
- Stormy Daniels: Trump upset with Sanders over Stormy Daniels response.
- Florida: Here's what's in Florida gun bill.
- California: State immigration policies called unconstitutional.
- Russia: Republicans signal end near for House Russia probe.
- Video Games: Trump reopens a seemingly settled video-game debate.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- MoPop Festival: 2018 lineup for Detroit's MoPop Festival released.
- Video Games: Trump reopens a seemingly settled video-game debate.
- Chrissy Teigen: Model's beloved bulldog dies.
SPORTS:
- NFL Trade Rumors: Detroit Lions listening to offers for TE Eric Ebron.
- Jerry Jones: Report says Cowboys owner reimbursed NFL $2M for legal fees.
- NCAA: Collegiate athletic group surpasses $1 billion in revenue for first time.
ALL 4 PETS:
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet.
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
