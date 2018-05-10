News

TOP STORIES Thursday, May 10, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Macomb Township: Dig may be tied to convicted child killer Arthur Nelson Ream.
  • Election: First Michigan Republican 2018 Gubernatorial Primary debate in Grand Rapids.
  • Matt Patricia: Detroit Lions, Matt Patricia respond to report of sexual assault charge against Patricia in 1996.

LOCAL

  • Detroit: Father charged after 3-year-old boy shoots himself with gun found at home.
  • Arthur Ream: Killer bragged to inmates about killing 4-6 girls, failed polygraph.
  • Macomb Township: Dig may be tied to convicted child killer Arthur Nelson Ream.
  • Westland: Fire rips through Westwood Village Apartments.
  • Port Huron: Church pastor accused of engaging in child pornography.
  • Abdul El-Sayed: Michigan elections bureau rejects challenges to candidate's eligibility.
  • Van Buren Township: 3 people killed in chain reaction crash identified.
  • WeatherThundershowers moving out, light rain chances remain.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • David Goodall: 104-year-old scientist ends life listening to 'Ode to Joy'.
  • Hawaii: First lava, now ballistic projectiles; explosive eruptions added to list of fears for Hawaiians.
  • Amazon: Company shows off Alexa-filled homes of the future.
  • AlabamaParents sue for $12M after teammates allegedly attack son.
  • South Carolina: White man accused of trying to hire hit man to kill black neighbor.

POLITICS:

  • MarylandDemocratic gubernatorial candidate dies suddenly.
  • Malaysia: Mahathir Mohamad to become world's oldest leader.
  • North Korea: Mike Pompeo meets with Kim Jong Un.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • MSNBC: Network gives 'verbal warning' to host over Pruitt meeting.
  • Gaming: 'Fortnite' is red hot, but EA and Activision are still thriving.
  • New York Times: FX and New York Times partner for new series 'The Weekly'.

SPORTS:

  • Detroit Pistons: Latest news on search to replace Stan Van Gundy.
  • Tiger Stadium: Plans move forward on $30M development at Tiger Stadium site.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

