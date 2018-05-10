TOP STORIES Thursday, May 10, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Macomb Township: Dig may be tied to convicted child killer Arthur Nelson Ream.
- Election: First Michigan Republican 2018 Gubernatorial Primary debate in Grand Rapids.
- Dearborn: Here's why Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn was forced into lockdown.
- Matt Patricia: Detroit Lions, Matt Patricia respond to report of sexual assault charge against Patricia in 1996.
LOCAL:
- Detroit: Father charged after 3-year-old boy shoots himself with gun found at home.
- Arthur Ream: Killer bragged to inmates about killing 4-6 girls, failed polygraph.
- Westland: Fire rips through Westwood Village Apartments.
- Port Huron: Church pastor accused of engaging in child pornography.
- Abdul El-Sayed: Michigan elections bureau rejects challenges to candidate's eligibility.
- Van Buren Township: 3 people killed in chain reaction crash identified.
- Weather: Thundershowers moving out, light rain chances remain.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- David Goodall: 104-year-old scientist ends life listening to 'Ode to Joy'.
- Hawaii: First lava, now ballistic projectiles; explosive eruptions added to list of fears for Hawaiians.
- Amazon: Company shows off Alexa-filled homes of the future.
- Alabama: Parents sue for $12M after teammates allegedly attack son.
- South Carolina: White man accused of trying to hire hit man to kill black neighbor.
POLITICS:
- Maryland: Democratic gubernatorial candidate dies suddenly.
- Malaysia: Mahathir Mohamad to become world's oldest leader.
- North Korea: Mike Pompeo meets with Kim Jong Un.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- MSNBC: Network gives 'verbal warning' to host over Pruitt meeting.
- Gaming: 'Fortnite' is red hot, but EA and Activision are still thriving.
- New York Times: FX and New York Times partner for new series 'The Weekly'.
SPORTS:
- Matt Patricia: Detroit Lions, Matt Patricia respond to report of sexual assault charge against Patricia in 1996.
- Detroit Pistons: Latest news on search to replace Stan Van Gundy.
- Tiger Stadium: Plans move forward on $30M development at Tiger Stadium site.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
