TOP STORIES Thursday, May 17, 2018

  • MSU: Provision in Michigan State settlement requires Nassar victims to pull support from certain bills.
  • St. Clair Shores: Several 7-Eleven stores robbed in Metro Detroit this week.
  • Robert MuellerInside year one of the Mueller investigation.
  • Las Vegas: All the new details revealed in Las Vegas shooting documents.

LOCAL

  • Traffic: Westbound I-696 between Dequindre, Telegraph roads will be closed this weekend.
  • Ann Arbor: Superman actor Dean Cain is looking for extras in Ann Arbor film.
  • State Parks: 3 Michigan state parks to offer 'floating playground' water parks this summer.
  • DIA: Star Wars costume exhibit coming to Detroit Institute of Arts.
  • WeatherHigh temperatures near 80 Thursday.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • CanadaWoman defecates on floor of Tim Hortons, flings feces at employee, surveillance video shows.
  • Northern California: Children shot with weapons, burned with hot water, prosecutors say after siblings rescued from home.
  • Wisconsin: This is one of the best senior pranks cops ever saw.
  • Illinois: Officer stopped school shooter before anyone got hurt.

POLITICS:

  • Immigration: Battle looms large ahead of major farm bill vote.
  • Trump: President offers 'congratulations' to America on anniversary of Mueller investigation.
  • North Korea: Trump says 'we'll have to see' on North Korea summit.
  • Niger: Pentagon video reveals new details of deadly Niger ambush.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Royals: Meghan Markle announces her father will not attend Royal Wedding.
  • Backstreet Boys: Backstreet Boys are back (alright!) with new single.

SPORTS:

  • NFL: League could soon adopt a new national anthem policy.
  • Robinson Cano: Seattle Mariners all-star suspended 80 games for steroid use.
  • Detroit City FC: Germany's FC St. Pauli will be in Michigan this week for match with Detroit City FC.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

