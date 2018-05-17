TOP STORIES Thursday, May 17, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- MSU: Provision in Michigan State settlement requires Nassar victims to pull support from certain bills.
- St. Clair Shores: Several 7-Eleven stores robbed in Metro Detroit this week.
- Robert Mueller: Inside year one of the Mueller investigation.
- Las Vegas: All the new details revealed in Las Vegas shooting documents.
LOCAL:
- Traffic: Westbound I-696 between Dequindre, Telegraph roads will be closed this weekend.
- Ann Arbor: Superman actor Dean Cain is looking for extras in Ann Arbor film.
- State Parks: 3 Michigan state parks to offer 'floating playground' water parks this summer.
- DIA: Star Wars costume exhibit coming to Detroit Institute of Arts.
- Weather: High temperatures near 80 Thursday.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Canada: Woman defecates on floor of Tim Hortons, flings feces at employee, surveillance video shows.
- Northern California: Children shot with weapons, burned with hot water, prosecutors say after siblings rescued from home.
- Wisconsin: This is one of the best senior pranks cops ever saw.
- Illinois: Officer stopped school shooter before anyone got hurt.
POLITICS:
- Immigration: Battle looms large ahead of major farm bill vote.
- Trump: President offers 'congratulations' to America on anniversary of Mueller investigation.
- North Korea: Trump says 'we'll have to see' on North Korea summit.
- Niger: Pentagon video reveals new details of deadly Niger ambush.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Royals: Meghan Markle announces her father will not attend Royal Wedding.
- Backstreet Boys: Backstreet Boys are back (alright!) with new single.
SPORTS:
- NFL: League could soon adopt a new national anthem policy.
- Robinson Cano: Seattle Mariners all-star suspended 80 games for steroid use.
- Detroit City FC: Germany's FC St. Pauli will be in Michigan this week for match with Detroit City FC.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
