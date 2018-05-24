News

TOP STORIES Thursday, May 24, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Traffic: Metro Detroit's most dangerous intersections account for more than 4,000 crashes in 2017.
LOCAL

  • Detroit's West Side: 2 men shoot, kill each other outside gas station, police say.
  • Detroit: Estranged husband to be sentenced in murder of couple found shot to death at Detroit home.
  • Traffic: Metro Detroit's most dangerous intersections account for more than 4,000 crashes in 2017.
  • Michigan Lottery: 22-year-old Wayne County man wins $2 million on scratch off ticket.
  • Mike Morse: State Farm lawsuit accuses attorney of aiding fraud scheme; Morse denies accusations.
  • Sterling Heights: City testing new pothole solution designed to last 5 years before repairs are needed.
  • Eastern Market: Man fatally shot during scuffle after trying to steal meat from truck, police say.
  • Montmorency County: Married couple arrested in meth lab bust.
  • Detroit Metro Airport: Supervisor indicted for taking bribes, receiving millions in kickbacks.
  • Weather80s, lots of sun on tap Thursday.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Iowa: Woman pulled her 8-year-old son onto railroad in murder-suicide, police say.
  • England: Man who went on 5-day drug binge found wearing bra, on his way to fill hotel bath with potatoes.
  • George Zimmerman: Alleged stalker tells court he needs a public defender.
  • Alex JonesMore Sandy Hook families sue broadcaster.
  • Hawaii: Gigantic cracks threaten to swallow home.

POLITICS:

  • TrumpPresident says Democrats are 'sticking up for MS-13'.
  • Senate: Record number of women running for US Senate.
  • NFL: Trump welcomes new NFL policy on the national anthem.
  • Iran Deal: China, Germany to stay in Iran nuclear deal.
  • Venezuela: US expels Venezuelan diplomats as election row escalates.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Jet Li: Actor tells fans he's 'feeling great' after shocking photo.
  • NFL: Will NFL's ban on kneeling boost ratings?
  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus: Actress will receive Mark Twain Prize for comedy.

SPORTS:

  • NFL: Here is the NFL's new policy on the national anthem.
  • Little Caesars Arena: Venue receives Sports Facility of the Year award at the 2018 Sports Business Awards.
  • 2018 NHL Playoffs: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Washington Capitals Game 7: Live updates, score.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

