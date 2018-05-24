TOP STORIES Thursday, May 24, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Detroit's West Side: 2 men shoot, kill each other outside gas station, police say.
- Traffic: Metro Detroit's most dangerous intersections account for more than 4,000 crashes in 2017.
- NFL: Here is the NFL's new policy on the national anthem.
- Mike Morse: State Farm lawsuit accuses attorney of aiding fraud scheme; Morse denies accusations.
LOCAL:
- Detroit's West Side: 2 men shoot, kill each other outside gas station, police say.
- Detroit: Estranged husband to be sentenced in murder of couple found shot to death at Detroit home.
- Traffic: Metro Detroit's most dangerous intersections account for more than 4,000 crashes in 2017.
- Michigan Lottery: 22-year-old Wayne County man wins $2 million on scratch off ticket.
- Mike Morse: State Farm lawsuit accuses attorney of aiding fraud scheme; Morse denies accusations.
- Sterling Heights: City testing new pothole solution designed to last 5 years before repairs are needed.
- Eastern Market: Man fatally shot during scuffle after trying to steal meat from truck, police say.
- Montmorency County: Married couple arrested in meth lab bust.
- Detroit Metro Airport: Supervisor indicted for taking bribes, receiving millions in kickbacks.
- Weather: 80s, lots of sun on tap Thursday.
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Iowa: Woman pulled her 8-year-old son onto railroad in murder-suicide, police say.
- England: Man who went on 5-day drug binge found wearing bra, on his way to fill hotel bath with potatoes.
- George Zimmerman: Alleged stalker tells court he needs a public defender.
- Alex Jones: More Sandy Hook families sue broadcaster.
- Hawaii: Gigantic cracks threaten to swallow home.
POLITICS:
- Trump: President says Democrats are 'sticking up for MS-13'.
- Senate: Record number of women running for US Senate.
- NFL: Trump welcomes new NFL policy on the national anthem.
- Iran Deal: China, Germany to stay in Iran nuclear deal.
- Venezuela: US expels Venezuelan diplomats as election row escalates.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Jet Li: Actor tells fans he's 'feeling great' after shocking photo.
- NFL: Will NFL's ban on kneeling boost ratings?
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus: Actress will receive Mark Twain Prize for comedy.
SPORTS:
- NFL: Here is the NFL's new policy on the national anthem.
- Little Caesars Arena: Venue receives Sports Facility of the Year award at the 2018 Sports Business Awards.
- 2018 NHL Playoffs: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Washington Capitals Game 7: Live updates, score.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
Share your pet story, news tip or event
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.