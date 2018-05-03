TOP STORIES Thursday, May 3, 2018

News

  • Detroit Police: 1 suspect still on run after woman kidnapped, stuffed in trunk, burned alive in Detroit.
  • Officer Glenn Doss: Man accused of killing Detroit police Officer Glenn Doss due in court.
  • Warren: Mayor Fouts accused of demanding tape of his behavior during diversity training be destroyed.
  • DMC: Detroit Medical Center cuts ties with Wayne State after long partnership.

LOCAL

  • Warren: Person shot in shoulder during road rage incident on Groesbeck Highway.
  • Help Me Hank: Metro Detroiters report aggressive, pushy salespeople from Southfield business.
  • Kanye West: Detroit's 105.1 The Bounce pulls Kanye West songs off air after slavery comments.
  • Chesterfield Township: Brothers arrested after suspicious parking, failed armed robbery.
  • Detroit's East Side: DDOT bus with passengers inside hits power pole.
  • WeatherHeavy rain, thunderstorms -- severe weather chance later today.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Hawaii: Hundreds of earthquakes hit Hawaii in less than 72 hours.
  • Guns: Pro-gun students 'Stand for the Second'.
  • Las VegasBodycam video shows police entering Las Vegas killer's suite.
  • Journalism: Newsrooms unite for World Press Freedom Day.
  • Georgia: Military plane underwent 'days' of maintenance before crash near Savannah.

POLITICS:

  • North KoreaGiuliani says 3 Americans held by North Korea to be released Thursday.
  • Stormy Daniels: Trump changes his story about adult film star.
  • White House: Teacher of the Year hands Trump letters from her refugee students.
  • Mueller: Giuliani outlines conditions of a potential Trump-Mueller interview.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Bill Cosby: Comedian's wife says Andrea Constand lied.
SPORTS:

  • Adidas: Company still crushing Nike, Under Armour in US.
  • Serena Williams: Tennis star reveals 'new kind of fear' during daughter's birth.
  • Bowling: Pro bowling's 'all-star game' comes to Metro Detroit this week.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

