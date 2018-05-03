TOP STORIES Thursday, May 3, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Detroit Police: 1 suspect still on run after woman kidnapped, stuffed in trunk, burned alive in Detroit.
- Officer Glenn Doss: Man accused of killing Detroit police Officer Glenn Doss due in court.
- Warren: Mayor Fouts accused of demanding tape of his behavior during diversity training be destroyed.
- DMC: Detroit Medical Center cuts ties with Wayne State after long partnership.
LOCAL:
- Warren: Person shot in shoulder during road rage incident on Groesbeck Highway.
- Detroit Police: 1 suspect still on run after woman kidnapped, stuffed in trunk, burned alive in Detroit.
- Help Me Hank: Metro Detroiters report aggressive, pushy salespeople from Southfield business.
- Kanye West: Detroit's 105.1 The Bounce pulls Kanye West songs off air after slavery comments.
- Officer Glenn Doss: Man accused of killing Detroit police Officer Glenn Doss due in court.
- DMC: Detroit Medical Center cuts ties with Wayne State after long partnership.
- Chesterfield Township: Brothers arrested after suspicious parking, failed armed robbery.
- Warren: Mayor Fouts accused of demanding tape of his behavior during diversity training be destroyed.
- Detroit's East Side: DDOT bus with passengers inside hits power pole.
- Weather: Heavy rain, thunderstorms -- severe weather chance later today.
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Hawaii: Hundreds of earthquakes hit Hawaii in less than 72 hours.
- Guns: Pro-gun students 'Stand for the Second'.
- Las Vegas: Bodycam video shows police entering Las Vegas killer's suite.
- Journalism: Newsrooms unite for World Press Freedom Day.
- Georgia: Military plane underwent 'days' of maintenance before crash near Savannah.
POLITICS:
- Guns: Pro-gun students 'Stand for the Second'.
- North Korea: Giuliani says 3 Americans held by North Korea to be released Thursday.
- Stormy Daniels: Trump changes his story about adult film star.
- White House: Teacher of the Year hands Trump letters from her refugee students.
- Mueller: Giuliani outlines conditions of a potential Trump-Mueller interview.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Kanye West: Detroit's 105.1 The Bounce pulls Kanye West songs off air after slavery comments.
- Bill Cosby: Comedian's wife says Andrea Constand lied.
- Journalism: Newsrooms unite for World Press Freedom Day.
SPORTS:
- Adidas: Company still crushing Nike, Under Armour in US.
- Serena Williams: Tennis star reveals 'new kind of fear' during daughter's birth.
- Bowling: Pro bowling's 'all-star game' comes to Metro Detroit this week.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
Share your pet story, news tip or event
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.