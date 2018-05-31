News

TOP STORIES Thursday, May 31, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Rick Snyder: Michigan governor discusses controversial Nestle water deal.
  • Mackinac Policy Conference 2018: Here's what to watch Thursday, May 31.
  • Detroit: Mother of man killed in 1 of 14 shootings in 4 days pleads for end to violence.
  • Sears: Sears, Kmart company to close 72 stores after $424 million first-quarter loss.

LOCAL

  • Garden City: Person shot in hand in home invasion.
  • Mark Hackel: Macomb County Executive's gun stolen from vehicle in Macomb Township.
  • Construction: Projects across Michigan could be stopped as possible operating engineers strike looms.
  • Nestle: Residents outraged by new water deal allowing Nestle to pump millions of gallons from Michigan.
  • Redford Township: Man accused of driving intoxicated, fleeing deadly crash at Telegraph, Joy roads.
  • Clinton Township: Man faces sentencing in death of 3-year-old boy who found gun.
  • WeatherVery muggy Thursday with temps near 90.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • FloridaWoman named Crystal Methvin arrested for crystal meth possession.
  • Immigration: Transgender woman in migrant caravan dies in ICE custody.
  • Louisiana: Televangelist asks followers to buy $54 million private jet.
  • New Jersey: Arrest video released of officer punching woman on beach.

POLITICS:

  • Mitt Romney: 2012 Republican presidential nominee says he voted for his wife in 2016.
  • Trump: President aims to defy midterm campaign history.
  • Ben Carson: Son of close Carson friend hired at HUD.
  • Medicaid: Virginia set to expand Medicaid in policy win for Democrats.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Harvey WeinsteinDisgraced Hollywood mogul indicted on charges of rape, criminal sexual act.
  • Tom Arnold: Actor and ex-husband of Roseanne Barr says conspiracy theories played a part in her downfall.
  • Roseanne: Hit sitcom is done, but the Conner family may not be.

SPORTS:

  • Sam Martin: Detroit Lions punter to host youth football camp.
  • Detroit Golf ClubPGA Tour announces new professional golf tournament coming to Detroit in 2019.
  • Michigan Basketball: Charles Matthews returning, 4-star forward commits.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

