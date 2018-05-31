TOP STORIES Thursday, May 31, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Rick Snyder: Michigan governor discusses controversial Nestle water deal.
- Mackinac Policy Conference 2018: Here's what to watch Thursday, May 31.
- Detroit: Mother of man killed in 1 of 14 shootings in 4 days pleads for end to violence.
- Sears: Sears, Kmart company to close 72 stores after $424 million first-quarter loss.
LOCAL:
- Garden City: Person shot in hand in home invasion.
- Mark Hackel: Macomb County Executive's gun stolen from vehicle in Macomb Township.
- Construction: Projects across Michigan could be stopped as possible operating engineers strike looms.
- Nestle: Residents outraged by new water deal allowing Nestle to pump millions of gallons from Michigan.
- Redford Township: Man accused of driving intoxicated, fleeing deadly crash at Telegraph, Joy roads.
- Clinton Township: Man faces sentencing in death of 3-year-old boy who found gun.
- Weather: Very muggy Thursday with temps near 90.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Florida: Woman named Crystal Methvin arrested for crystal meth possession.
- Immigration: Transgender woman in migrant caravan dies in ICE custody.
- Louisiana: Televangelist asks followers to buy $54 million private jet.
- New Jersey: Arrest video released of officer punching woman on beach.
POLITICS:
- Mitt Romney: 2012 Republican presidential nominee says he voted for his wife in 2016.
- Trump: President aims to defy midterm campaign history.
- Ben Carson: Son of close Carson friend hired at HUD.
- Medicaid: Virginia set to expand Medicaid in policy win for Democrats.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Harvey Weinstein: Disgraced Hollywood mogul indicted on charges of rape, criminal sexual act.
- Tom Arnold: Actor and ex-husband of Roseanne Barr says conspiracy theories played a part in her downfall.
- Roseanne: Hit sitcom is done, but the Conner family may not be.
SPORTS:
- Sam Martin: Detroit Lions punter to host youth football camp.
- Detroit Golf Club: PGA Tour announces new professional golf tournament coming to Detroit in 2019.
- Michigan Basketball: Charles Matthews returning, 4-star forward commits.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
