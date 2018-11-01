TOP STORIES Thursday, November 1, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Troy: Catholic deacon arrested for alleged sexual abuse of child, police say.
- Gerrymandering: A closer look at Michigan's Proposal 18-2, initiative to prevent gerrymandering.
- Missing: 3 Detroit children missing, believed to be with non-custodial mother.
- Birthright Citizenship: Trump reignites debate in Congress over ending birthright citizenship.
Michigan Elections: ClickOnDetroit's guide to the 2018 Michigan General Election.
LOCAL:
- Montcalm County: 10-year-old dies in fall from trailer on Halloween, police say.
- Warren: 4 men arrested in Detroit in organized car theft ring bust, police say.
- Detroit's East Side: 3 teens injured, 1 killed in shooting.
- Aretha Franklin: Home of late music icon Aretha Franklin listed for sale in Bloomfield Township.
- Muskegon: Michigan father gets 8-22½ years for 14-month-old daughter's bathtub death.
- Berkley: Police trying to identify person in video wanted in connection to package theft.
- Weather: Rain, rain and more rain on Thursday.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Cannabis: First FDA-approved cannabis-based drug now available in US.
- New Jersey: 10th child dies from adenovirus outbreak.
- Pittsburgh: Suspect in synagogue shooting set to appear in court on federal charges.
- Whitey Bulger: Mob boss killed in prison attack on Tuesday.
- Google: Employees are walking out over sexual harassment scandals.
POLITICS:
- Election Day: Here's what to do if you're turned away at the polls.
- Birthright Citizenship: Trump reignites debate in Congress over ending birthright citizenship.
- Tom Perez: DNC chair says Trump's new immigration ad is the President 'at his worst'.
- US Border: Trump says up to 15,000 troops could go to the border.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Mac Miller: Fans gather to celebrate rapper's life at tribute concert.
- Oprah: TV host to hit campaign trail for Stacey Abrams.
SPORTS:
- Michigan Football: Penn State game poses unique challenge for Michigan football.
- Real Madrid: Real Madrid planning 'best stadium in the world' with $600M facelift.
- Golden Tate: Where does Golden Tate rank all-time among Detroit Lions wide receivers?
JOBS:
- Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.
- Troy: Tyler Technologies hiring software engineer.
- Pontiac: Oakland County government hiring cook.
- Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra hiring data & research specialist.
- Oakland County: Oakland County Government hiring cashier.
