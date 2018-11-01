TOP STORIES Thursday, November 1, 2018

News

  • TroyCatholic deacon arrested for alleged sexual abuse of child, police say.
  • Gerrymandering: A closer look at Michigan's Proposal 18-2, initiative to prevent gerrymandering.
  • Missing3 Detroit children missing, believed to be with non-custodial mother.
  • Birthright Citizenship: Trump reignites debate in Congress over ending birthright citizenship.

Michigan Elections: ClickOnDetroit's guide to the 2018 Michigan General Election.

LOCAL

  • Montcalm County: 10-year-old dies in fall from trailer on Halloween, police say.
  • Warren: 4 men arrested in Detroit in organized car theft ring bust, police say.
  • Detroit's East Side: 3 teens injured, 1 killed in shooting.
  • Aretha Franklin: Home of late music icon Aretha Franklin listed for sale in Bloomfield Township.
  • Muskegon: Michigan father gets 8-22½ years for 14-month-old daughter's bathtub death.
  • Berkley: Police trying to identify person in video wanted in connection to package theft.
  • WeatherRain, rain and more rain on Thursday.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL

  • CannabisFirst FDA-approved cannabis-based drug now available in US.
  • New Jersey10th child dies from adenovirus outbreak.
  • PittsburghSuspect in synagogue shooting set to appear in court on federal charges.
  • Whitey Bulger: Mob boss killed in prison attack on Tuesday.
  • Google: Employees are walking out over sexual harassment scandals.

POLITICS:

  • Election DayHere's what to do if you're turned away at the polls.
  • Birthright Citizenship: Trump reignites debate in Congress over ending birthright citizenship.
  • Tom Perez: DNC chair says Trump's new immigration ad is the President 'at his worst'.
  • US Border: Trump says up to 15,000 troops could go to the border.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Mac Miller: Fans gather to celebrate rapper's life at tribute concert.
  • Oprah: TV host to hit campaign trail for Stacey Abrams.

SPORTS:

  • Michigan Football: Penn State game poses unique challenge for Michigan football.
  • Real Madrid: Real Madrid planning 'best stadium in the world' with $600M facelift.
  • Golden Tate: Where does Golden Tate rank all-time among Detroit Lions wide receivers?

JOBS: 

  • Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.
  • Troy: Tyler Technologies hiring software engineer.
  • PontiacOakland County government hiring cook.
  • DetroitDetroit Symphony Orchestra hiring data & research specialist.
  • Oakland County: Oakland County Government hiring cashier.

