TOP STORIES Thursday, November 15, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Weather: 1-3 inches of snow possible by Thursday afternoon.
- California: Death toll, number of missing rise in California's Camp Fire.
- Troy: University of Michigan student charged with murdering his aunt with 15-pound dumbbell.
- Michigan Catholic Diocese: Michigan Catholic Diocese releases list of priests accused of misconduct dating back to 1971.
LOCAL:
- Ohio: Macomb County man arrested in Ohio with $74K worth of marijuana, oxycodone, loaded handgun.
- Chesterfield Township: Students, faculty remember teacher killed in crash on I-94.
- Detroit: Ex-Comerica Park worker caught spitting on customer's pizza sentenced to probation.
- Warren: 3 students charged in brawl at Fitzgerald High School.
- Detroit: 2 charged in fatal shooting of Sterling Heights man stopped at Detroit traffic light.
- St. Clair Shores: Fellow police dogs whimper at memorial for slain K-9 officer.
- Detroit: Police hunt for gunman accused of killing woman, security guard at Detroit senior home.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Southwest Airlines: NTSB hearing reveals chilling details of fatal Southwest flight.
- Walmart: Company selling 'Thanksgiving Holiday Dinner' kits for about $50.
- Camp Fire: DNA samples sought in search for remains in deadly wildfire.
- Ticks: Exploding tick population worries government.
POLITICS:
- Florida: Day 6 of recount; here's what you need to know.
- Nancy Pelosi: Showdown looms over Pelosi's speaker bid.
- Roger Stone: Texts show Roger Stone discussing WikiLeaks plans days before hack.
- Michael Avenatti: Attorney arrested on suspicion of domestic violence.
- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Democratic representative-elect speaks at Pelosi's office protest.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Elton John: Watch Elton John's magical, heartwarming John Lewis Christmas ad.
- Carrie Underwood: Country singer reveals her baby's gender at the CMAs.
- CMA Awards: Keith Urban wins Entertainer of Year.
SPORTS:
- Detroit Pistons: Pistons stun Raptors with buzzer-beating last second shot in Casey's return to Toronto.
- Shea Patterson: Is Shea Patterson having best statistical season for Michigan quarterback in 50 years?
- Michigan Basketball: Michigan basketball routs No. 8 Villanova in national championship rematch.
JOBS:
- Detroit: Development Centers seeking head start teacher.
- Romulus: Pace in Romulus holding job fairs for non-CDL driver, warehouse positions.
- Oakland County: Oakland County needs 25 part-time snowplow drivers.
- Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.
- Troy: Tyler Technologies hiring software engineer.
