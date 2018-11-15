TOP STORIES Thursday, November 15, 2018

News

  • Weather1-3 inches of snow possible by Thursday afternoon.
  • California: Death toll, number of missing rise in California's Camp Fire.
LOCAL

  • Ohio: Macomb County man arrested in Ohio with $74K worth of marijuana, oxycodone, loaded handgun.
  • TroyUniversity of Michigan student charged with murdering his aunt with 15-pound dumbbell.
  • Chesterfield TownshipStudents, faculty remember teacher killed in crash on I-94.
  • Detroit: Ex-Comerica Park worker caught spitting on customer's pizza sentenced to probation.
  • Warren: 3 students charged in brawl at Fitzgerald High School.
  • Michigan Catholic Diocese: Michigan Catholic Diocese releases list of priests accused of misconduct dating back to 1971.
  • Detroit: 2 charged in fatal shooting of Sterling Heights man stopped at Detroit traffic light.
  • St. Clair Shores: Fellow police dogs whimper at memorial for slain K-9 officer.
  • Detroit: Police hunt for gunman accused of killing woman, security guard at Detroit senior home.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL

  • California: Death toll, number of missing rise in California's Camp Fire.
  • Southwest AirlinesNTSB hearing reveals chilling details of fatal Southwest flight.
  • WalmartCompany selling 'Thanksgiving Holiday Dinner' kits for about $50.
  • Camp FireDNA samples sought in search for remains in deadly wildfire.
  • Ticks: Exploding tick population worries government.

POLITICS:

  • Florida: Day 6 of recount; here's what you need to know.
  • Nancy PelosiShowdown looms over Pelosi's speaker bid.
  • Roger Stone: Texts show Roger Stone discussing WikiLeaks plans days before hack.
  • Michael Avenatti: Attorney arrested on suspicion of domestic violence.
  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Democratic representative-elect speaks at Pelosi's office protest.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Elton John: Watch Elton John's magical, heartwarming John Lewis Christmas ad.
  • Carrie Underwood: Country singer reveals her baby's gender at the CMAs.
  • CMA AwardsKeith Urban wins Entertainer of Year.

SPORTS:

  • Detroit Pistons: Pistons stun Raptors with buzzer-beating last second shot in Casey's return to Toronto.
  • Shea Patterson: Is Shea Patterson having best statistical season for Michigan quarterback in 50 years?
  • Michigan Basketball: Michigan basketball routs No. 8 Villanova in national championship rematch.

JOBS: 

  • DetroitDevelopment Centers seeking head start teacher.
  • Romulus: Pace in Romulus holding job fairs for non-CDL driver, warehouse positions.
  • Oakland CountyOakland County needs 25 part-time snowplow drivers.
  • Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.
  • Troy: Tyler Technologies hiring software engineer.

