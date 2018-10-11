TOP STORIES Thursday, October 11, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Florida: Michael demolishes houses in Florida's Panhandle.
- I-696 Construction: MDOT plans project completion by winter, weather permitting.
- Archdiocese of Detroit: Archdiocese of Detroit removes priest due to credible allegations of sexual abuse.
- Stock Market: Dow set to fall again at the open.
LOCAL:
- Canton Township: Driver in fatal wrong-way I-275 crash to be sentenced.
- Detroit's West Side: Doorbell camera shows stranger with gun.
- Detroit Zoo: Halloween arrives early for inhabitants of Detroit Zoo.
- Michigan Lottery: Winning $9.6M Lotto 47 tickets sold in Macomb, Bay counties.
- Weather: Back to reality with cooler temps.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Tropical Storm Michael: Tracking Tropical Storm Michael.
- Texas: Men banned from gun range for taking selfies with firearm pointed at head.
- NASA: Astronauts survive Soyuz rocket emergency landing.
POLITICS:
- Melania Trump: First lady says she's 'the most bullied person on the world'.
- Stock Market: Trump says market drop is 'correction that we've been waiting for'.
- Trump: President mocks the #MeToo movement at a rally again.
- Rod Rosenstein: Deputy attorney general dodges House Judiciary interview -- for now.
- Jamal Khashoggi: Senators pressure Trump to investigate disappearance of Saudi journalist.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Arnold Schwarzenegger: Actor says he 'stepped over the line' with women.
- Kanye West: Prison reform on menu for Kanye-Trump White House lunch.
- Pet Sematary: New 'Pet Sematary' movie trailer is out -- 'unfathomable evil with horrific consequences'.
SPORTS:
- Red Wings: Winless Red Wings, who need goals, face high-powered Maple Leafs offense.
- Michigan Football: Who has been Michigan football's offensive MVP through first half of 2018 season?
- Michigan Football: Win over Wisconsin would validate major improvements Michigan football has made this season.
JOBS:
- Dundee: Clean Tech Recycling Inc. looking for nighttime machine operator.
- Waterford: Oakland County looking for fiscal services supervisor.
- Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra hiring major gift officer.
- Pontiac: Oakland County seeking public health nurse.
- Dearborn: More than 100 employers to participate in fall job fair at ACCESS.
