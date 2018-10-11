News

TOP STORIES Thursday, October 11, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Florida: Michael demolishes houses in Florida's Panhandle.
  • I-696 Construction: MDOT plans project completion by winter, weather permitting.
  • Archdiocese of Detroit: Archdiocese of Detroit removes priest due to credible allegations of sexual abuse.
  • Stock Market: Dow set to fall again at the open.

LOCAL

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Tropical Storm Michael: Tracking Tropical Storm Michael.
  • Florida: Michael demolishes houses in Florida's Panhandle.
  • Stock Market: Dow set to fall again at the open.
  • Texas: Men banned from gun range for taking selfies with firearm pointed at head.
  • NASAAstronauts survive Soyuz rocket emergency landing.

POLITICS:

  • Melania Trump: First lady says she's 'the most bullied person on the world'.
  • Stock Market: Trump says market drop is 'correction that we've been waiting for'.
  • TrumpPresident mocks the #MeToo movement at a rally again.
  • Rod RosensteinDeputy attorney general dodges House Judiciary interview -- for now.
  • Jamal Khashoggi: Senators pressure Trump to investigate disappearance of Saudi journalist.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger: Actor says he 'stepped over the line' with women.
  • Kanye WestPrison reform on menu for Kanye-Trump White House lunch.
  • Pet SemataryNew 'Pet Sematary' movie trailer is out -- 'unfathomable evil with horrific consequences'.

SPORTS:

  • Red Wings: Winless Red Wings, who need goals, face high-powered Maple Leafs offense.
  • Michigan Football: Who has been Michigan football's offensive MVP through first half of 2018 season?
  • Michigan Football: Win over Wisconsin would validate major improvements Michigan football has made this season.

JOBS: 

  • DundeeClean Tech Recycling Inc. looking for nighttime machine operator.
  • Waterford: Oakland County looking for fiscal services supervisor.
  • Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra hiring major gift officer.
  • PontiacOakland County seeking public health nurse.
  • Dearborn: More than 100 employers to participate in fall job fair at ACCESS.

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.