TOP STORIES Thursday, October 18, 2018

  • Kalamazoo: Michigan man recovering from rare, deadly mosquito-borne illness.
  • Jayme Closs: A cryptic 911 call, slain parents, and a missing girl.
  • Meijer: ACLU alleges Michigan pharmacist refused to fill woman's prescription for miscarriage.
  • Cantrell Funeral Home: Worker finds cremated remains inside funeral home.

LOCAL

  • Joe Louis Arena: Red Wings fans, Joe Louis Arena seats now on sale for $50.
  • Dearborn: Man to be sentenced in toddler shooting at in-home daycare.
  • Battle Creek: Michigan pizza shop delivers to cancer patient 225 miles away.
  • Defenders: Debt collector sued over aggressive tactics to get overdue Michigan taxes.
  • Detroit: Man fatally shot in apparent drive-by on Greenlawn Street.
  • WeatherSunshine with lows in 50s on Thursday.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • eBay: eBay sues Amazon, accusing it of poaching sellers.
  • CaliforniaSurgeon, girlfriend accused in more rape cases.
  • USA Gymnastics: Ex-USA Gymnastics head indicted in Texas on tampering charge.
  • Hurricane Michael: Georgia suffers huge crops losses after Hurricane Michael.

POLITICS:

  • Immigration: Border arrests of family members peaked in September, according to Washington Post report.
  • China: US flies B-52s near contested Islands amid China tensions.
  • Paul Ryan: House speaker warns of 'green wave' of money for Democrats.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • The ConnersRoseanne Barr responds to 'The Conners' debut.
  • Michelle Obama: Michelle Obama, Clintons touring music venues.
SPORTS:

  • Big Ten: Re-ranking every Big Ten starting quarterback at midway point of season.
  • Detroit Lions: Detroit Lions prepare for Miami Dolphins.

JOBS: 

  • DetroitDetroit Symphony Orchestra hiring data & research specialist.
  • Oakland County: Oakland County Government hiring cashier.
  • Canton Township: Stylecraft Printing looking for printing press operator.
  • DundeeClean Tech Recycling Inc. looking for nighttime machine operator.
  • Waterford: Oakland County looking for fiscal services supervisor.

