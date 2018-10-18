TOP STORIES Thursday, October 18, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Kalamazoo: Michigan man recovering from rare, deadly mosquito-borne illness.
- Jayme Closs: A cryptic 911 call, slain parents, and a missing girl.
- Meijer: ACLU alleges Michigan pharmacist refused to fill woman's prescription for miscarriage.
- Cantrell Funeral Home: Worker finds cremated remains inside funeral home.
LOCAL:
- Joe Louis Arena: Red Wings fans, Joe Louis Arena seats now on sale for $50.
- Cantrell Funeral Home: Worker finds cremated remains inside funeral home.
- Dearborn: Man to be sentenced in toddler shooting at in-home daycare.
- Battle Creek: Michigan pizza shop delivers to cancer patient 225 miles away.
- Defenders: Debt collector sued over aggressive tactics to get overdue Michigan taxes.
- John James: Stars stump for Michigan Senate candidate John James in Pontiac.
- Detroit: Man fatally shot in apparent drive-by on Greenlawn Street.
- Weather: Sunshine with lows in 50s on Thursday.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Jayme Closs: A cryptic 911 call, slain parents, and a missing girl.
- eBay: eBay sues Amazon, accusing it of poaching sellers.
- California: Surgeon, girlfriend accused in more rape cases.
- USA Gymnastics: Ex-USA Gymnastics head indicted in Texas on tampering charge.
- Hurricane Michael: Georgia suffers huge crops losses after Hurricane Michael.
POLITICS:
- Immigration: Border arrests of family members peaked in September, according to Washington Post report.
- China: US flies B-52s near contested Islands amid China tensions.
- Jamal Khashoggi: Washington Post publishes 'last piece' by missing Saudi journalist Khashoggi.
- Paul Ryan: House speaker warns of 'green wave' of money for Democrats.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- The Conners: Roseanne Barr responds to 'The Conners' debut.
- Michelle Obama: Michelle Obama, Clintons touring music venues.
SPORTS:
- Big Ten: Re-ranking every Big Ten starting quarterback at midway point of season.
- Detroit Lions: Detroit Lions prepare for Miami Dolphins.
JOBS:
- Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra hiring data & research specialist.
- Oakland County: Oakland County Government hiring cashier.
- Canton Township: Stylecraft Printing looking for printing press operator.
- Dundee: Clean Tech Recycling Inc. looking for nighttime machine operator.
- Waterford: Oakland County looking for fiscal services supervisor.
