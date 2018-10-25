TOP STORIES Thursday, October 25, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Michigan Elections: Whitmer, Schuette face off in Michigan's governor's race debate.
- Explosive Devices: A timeline of the bomb scares to former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, other top political figures and CNN's New York offices.
- Jamal Khashoggi: Saudi prosecutors now say killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi was planned.
- Ilitch: Detroit Red Wings, Tigers owner considers creating regional TV sports network.
LOCAL:
- Powerball: Two $50,000 winning lottery tickets sold in Michigan.
- Detroit's West Side: Officers shot suspect who was shooting at them on west side, police say.
- Warren: Another smash-and-grab attempted at liquor store, but thieves get nothing.
- Harrison Township: Boyfriend arrested after Warren woman's body found in middle of Harrison Township road.
- Defenders: Metro Detroit man successfully sues his Bloomfield Hills attorney for $13.1 million.
- Roseville: Bowling alley employee speaking out after violent assault.
- Macomb County: Fitzgerald High School stabbing victim's mother speaks out.
- University of Michigan: Assistant gymnastics coach resigns after public sex arrest.
- Weather: Hurricane Willa's remnants to bring showers.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Robert DeNiro: Suspicious package to actor recovered in New York City.
- Nebraska: Jimmy John's delivers veteran to hospital.
- Florida: Police say middle school girls planned to cut up classmates in bathroom.
POLITICS:
- Joe Biden: Authorities say suspicious package intended for Biden located in Delaware.
- Trump: President blames media for 'anger' after bombs sent.
- Jamal Khashoggi: CIA director set to brief Trump on Khashoggi as President fumes.
- Maxine Waters: Device sent to Maxine Waters similar in ways to other suspicious packages.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Late Night: Colbert, Kimmel criticize Trump over response to bomb scares.
- Lady Antebellum: Country act scores Vegas residency.
SPORTS:
- Michigan State: Big Ten fines Michigan State $10K for incident before Michigan game.
- Red Wings: Dennis Cholowski could be the rock upon which to build a new Red Wings defense.
JOBS:
- Pontiac: Oakland County government hiring cook.
- Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra hiring data & research specialist.
- Oakland County: Oakland County Government hiring cashier.
- Canton Township: Stylecraft Printing looking for printing press operator.
- Detroit: Second Ebenezer Church hosts job fair.
