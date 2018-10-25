TOP STORIES Thursday, October 25, 2018

News

  • Michigan Elections: Whitmer, Schuette face off in Michigan's governor's race debate.
  • Jamal Khashoggi: Saudi prosecutors now say killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi was planned.
  • Ilitch: Detroit Red Wings, Tigers owner considers creating regional TV sports network.

LOCAL

  • Powerball: Two $50,000 winning lottery tickets sold in Michigan.
  • Detroit's West Side: Officers shot suspect who was shooting at them on west side, police say.
  • Warren: Another smash-and-grab attempted at liquor store, but thieves get nothing.
  • Harrison Township: Boyfriend arrested after Warren woman's body found in middle of Harrison Township road.
  • Defenders: Metro Detroit man successfully sues his Bloomfield Hills attorney for $13.1 million.
  • Roseville: Bowling alley employee speaking out after violent assault.
  • Macomb County: Fitzgerald High School stabbing victim's mother speaks out.
  • University of Michigan: Assistant gymnastics coach resigns after public sex arrest.
  • WeatherHurricane Willa's remnants to bring showers.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Robert DeNiroSuspicious package to actor recovered in New York City.
  • Nebraska: Jimmy John's delivers veteran to hospital.
  • Florida: Police say middle school girls planned to cut up classmates in bathroom.

POLITICS:

  • Joe BidenAuthorities say suspicious package intended for Biden located in Delaware.
  • TrumpPresident blames media for 'anger' after bombs sent.
  • Maxine Waters: Device sent to Maxine Waters similar in ways to other suspicious packages.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Late Night: Colbert, Kimmel criticize Trump over response to bomb scares.
  • Lady Antebellum: Country act scores Vegas residency.

SPORTS:

  • Michigan State: Big Ten fines Michigan State $10K for incident before Michigan game.
  • Red Wings: Dennis Cholowski could be the rock upon which to build a new Red Wings defense.

JOBS: 

  • PontiacOakland County government hiring cook.
  • DetroitDetroit Symphony Orchestra hiring data & research specialist.
  • Oakland County: Oakland County Government hiring cashier.
  • Canton Township: Stylecraft Printing looking for printing press operator.
  • Detroit: Second Ebenezer Church hosts job fair.

