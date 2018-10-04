News

TOP STORIES Thursday, October 4, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Brett Kavanaugh: Senate gets FBI Kavanaugh report, with initial vote Friday.
  • Catholic Chuch: Michigan AG seizes Catholic dioceses' records in abuse probe.
  • Poll: Whitmer keeps double-digit lead on Schuette in Michigan governor's race.

LOCAL

  • West Michigan: 6-month-old puppy found wandering Michigan streets with note from owner.
  • National Taco Day: 7 best taco spots in Metro Detroit.
  • Melvindale: Family friend says missing Melvindale man found dead.
  • Detroit's East Side: Police officer collapses after responding to crime scene on Detroit's east side.
  • Hazel Park: School investigating after students complain about moldy food.
  • Dearborn: 4 charged in armed robbery of T-Mobile.
  • WeatherCold front moves in with storm potential Thursday morning.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Recalls: More than 6 million pounds of raw beef recalled for possible salmonella.
  • South Carolina​​​​​​: Law enforcement met with a barrage of bullets while serving warrant.
  • Net Neutrality: Internet industry sues California over its net neutrality law.
  • Pope FrancisScandal sends pope's approval among US Catholics to new lows.
  • Chicago: Closing arguments expected in officer's trial in Laquan McDonald killing.

POLITICS:

  • TrumpFinancial disclosure from Trump sister led to NYT tax report.
  • Brett KavanaughYale roommate says Kavanaugh lied under oath about drinking and yearbook.
  • Orrin Hatch: Senator says Trump 'may have to give up' tax returns.

ENTERTAINMENT:

SPORTS:

  • Red Wings: Red Wings open season tonight against Blue Jackets.
  • Red Wings: Red Wings will go without captain this season; 4 players will wear 'A'.
  • Michigan Football: Michigan football's to-do list in final test before 3 straight ranked matchups.

JOBS: 

  • DetroitUnited Children and Family First in Detroit seeking program services manager.
  • Oakland County: Michigan Liberation looking for canvassers.
  • Saline: Kelly Services looking for automotive assembly workers.
  • Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for gift processing coordinator.
  • Walled LakeStaples hiring sales associate.

