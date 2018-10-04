TOP STORIES Thursday, October 4, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Brett Kavanaugh: Senate gets FBI Kavanaugh report, with initial vote Friday.
- Westland: Police sergeant, paramedics to be arraigned on charges in inmate death case.
- Catholic Chuch: Michigan AG seizes Catholic dioceses' records in abuse probe.
- Poll: Whitmer keeps double-digit lead on Schuette in Michigan governor's race.
LOCAL:
- West Michigan: 6-month-old puppy found wandering Michigan streets with note from owner.
- National Taco Day: 7 best taco spots in Metro Detroit.
- Melvindale: Family friend says missing Melvindale man found dead.
- Detroit's East Side: Police officer collapses after responding to crime scene on Detroit's east side.
- Hazel Park: School investigating after students complain about moldy food.
- Dearborn: 4 charged in armed robbery of T-Mobile.
- Weather: Cold front moves in with storm potential Thursday morning.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Recalls: More than 6 million pounds of raw beef recalled for possible salmonella.
- South Carolina: Law enforcement met with a barrage of bullets while serving warrant.
- Net Neutrality: Internet industry sues California over its net neutrality law.
- Pope Francis: Scandal sends pope's approval among US Catholics to new lows.
- Chicago: Closing arguments expected in officer's trial in Laquan McDonald killing.
POLITICS:
- Trump: Financial disclosure from Trump sister led to NYT tax report.
- Brett Kavanaugh: Yale roommate says Kavanaugh lied under oath about drinking and yearbook.
- Orrin Hatch: Senator says Trump 'may have to give up' tax returns.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- American Ninja Warrior: NBC's 'American Ninja Warrior Junior' will feature Metro Detroit students.
- Kate Hudson: Actress gives birth to baby girl.
- Stephen Colbert: Host addresses allegations against CBS executive.
SPORTS:
- Red Wings: Red Wings open season tonight against Blue Jackets.
- Red Wings: Red Wings will go without captain this season; 4 players will wear 'A'.
- Michigan Football: Michigan football's to-do list in final test before 3 straight ranked matchups.
JOBS:
- Detroit: United Children and Family First in Detroit seeking program services manager.
- Oakland County: Michigan Liberation looking for canvassers.
- Saline: Kelly Services looking for automotive assembly workers.
- Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for gift processing coordinator.
- Walled Lake: Staples hiring sales associate.
