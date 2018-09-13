TOP STORIES Thursday, September 13, 2018

News

  • Hurricane Florence: Tracking the storm as it takes aim at Southeast.
  • Puerto RicoTrump denies report that nearly 3,000 died in Puerto Rico.
  • Poll: Democrats hold double-digit leads heading into Michigan's November election.​​​​​​​
  • California: 6 people dead after shooting spree.

LOCAL

  • Warren: Vigil planned for student stabbed to death inside Fitzgerald High School.​​​​​​​
  • Missing: Police seek missing 12 year-old boy from St. Clair County.
  • Detroit: Student with special needs alleges bus driver, aide attacked her.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
  • Macomb County: Massive 100-foot-long fatberg clogs sewer system.​​​​​​​
  • Detroit​​​​​​​: Man with AK-47 approaches parking officer during argument about tickets.​​​​​​​
  • Sterling Heights​​​​​​​: Man found dead at Ford's Sterling Axle plant.
  • White Boy Rick: FBI sting involving 'White Boy Rick' uncovered by Local 4 Defenders.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
  • WeatherMostly cloudy Thursday with highs in 70s.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • General MotorsAutomaker recalls more than 1 million pickups, SUVs for power steering issue.
  • Pope Francis: Leader of Catholic Church slammed by victims over sexual abuse scandal.
  • Dallas: Protest erupts at Dallas City Council over shooting death.

POLITICS:

  • Hurricane Florence: Jason Aldean show, J-Cole festival among events postponed by storm.
  • Renoir: Painting stolen by Nazis returned to owner.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
  • American Music Awards: Cardi B, Drake lead nominations.

JOBS: 

  • Detroit: Henry Ford Health System holding job fair Sept. 18.
  • RomulusLogos Logistics hiring CDL-A drivers.
  • Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra hiring marketing coordinator.
  • DetroitConstruction employment fair to be held Sept. 13.
  • Southgate: AJM Packaging holding open interviews for general labor work.

