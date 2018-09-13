TOP STORIES Thursday, September 13, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Hurricane Florence: Tracking the storm as it takes aim at Southeast.
- Puerto Rico: Trump denies report that nearly 3,000 died in Puerto Rico.
- Poll: Democrats hold double-digit leads heading into Michigan's November election.
- California: 6 people dead after shooting spree.
LOCAL:
- Warren: Vigil planned for student stabbed to death inside Fitzgerald High School.
- Missing: Police seek missing 12 year-old boy from St. Clair County.
- Poll: Democrats hold double-digit leads heading into Michigan's November election.
- Detroit: Student with special needs alleges bus driver, aide attacked her.
- Macomb County: Massive 100-foot-long fatberg clogs sewer system.
- Detroit: Man with AK-47 approaches parking officer during argument about tickets.
- Sterling Heights: Man found dead at Ford's Sterling Axle plant.
- White Boy Rick: FBI sting involving 'White Boy Rick' uncovered by Local 4 Defenders.
- Weather: Mostly cloudy Thursday with highs in 70s.
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Hurricane Florence: Tracking the storm as it takes aim at Southeast.
- California: 6 people dead after shooting spree.
- General Motors: Automaker recalls more than 1 million pickups, SUVs for power steering issue.
- Pope Francis: Leader of Catholic Church slammed by victims over sexual abuse scandal.
- Dallas: Protest erupts at Dallas City Council over shooting death.
POLITICS:
- Puerto Rico: Trump denies report that nearly 3,000 died in Puerto Rico.
- Brett Kavanaugh: Supreme Court nominee did not realize Parkland victim's father was approaching him.
- Rhode Island: Governor fends off progressive primary challenger.
- Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Supreme Court justice laments modern-day contentious confirmation hearings.
- Mike Pompeo: Senators quiz Secretary of State Pompeo on State Department's cybersecurity failures.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Hurricane Florence: Jason Aldean show, J-Cole festival among events postponed by storm.
- Renoir: Painting stolen by Nazis returned to owner.
- American Music Awards: Cardi B, Drake lead nominations.
SPORTS:
- Red Wings: Detroit Red Wings debut refreshed 'Hockeytown' logo.
- Detroit Lions: Matt Patricia, Detroit Lions looking to clean up after opening-game mess.
- Michigan Football: Michigan football has major opportunity to climb rankings over next month.
JOBS:
- Detroit: Henry Ford Health System holding job fair Sept. 18.
- Romulus: Logos Logistics hiring CDL-A drivers.
- Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra hiring marketing coordinator.
- Detroit: Construction employment fair to be held Sept. 13.
- Southgate: AJM Packaging holding open interviews for general labor work.
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.