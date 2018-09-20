News

TOP STORIES Thursday, September 20, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Matthew Makowski: Convicted murderer could walk free.
  • Maryland: Multiple victims reported after shots fired in business area.
  • Detroit Schools: Elevated copper, lead levels found in 57 of 86 Detroit public schools tested.
  • WeatherHeat and humidity return with severe storm threat.

LOCAL

  • Matthew Makowski: Convicted murderer could walk free.
  • Construction: Progress in negotiations could signal end to Michigan construction work stoppage.
  • Detroit's West Side: 3 children, father hurt in hit-and-run.
  • Detroit Schools: Elevated copper, lead levels found in 57 of 86 Detroit public schools tested.
  • Marijuana: Police, prosecutors urge 'no' vote on recreational marijuana in Michigan.
  • Livonia: 2 arrested after 88-year-old woman carjacked at Walmart.
  • Detroit: Man shot after telling cousin's boyfriend he was too drunk to drive, police say.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
  • Monroe County: Canadian trucker busted with 41 kilograms of cocaine, kilo of heroin in cab of truck. ​​​​​​​
  • WeatherHeat and humidity return with severe storm threat.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

Related Content

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

POLITICS:

  • Michael Flynn: Former national security adviser's sentencing is set for December.
  • Brett Kavanaugh: Kavanaugh accuser's lawyer says 'rush to a hearing is unnecessary'.
  • Tariffs: China strikes back by going after America's energy companies.
  • Brett KavanaughMcCaskill to vote no on Kavanaugh, cites dark money concerns.​​​​​​​
  • Susan Collins: Senator says 'it's not fair' for Kavanaugh accuser not to testify.​​​​​​​

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • ASMR: Millions of people listening to everyday sounds on YouTube to relax.
  • Maroon 5: Fans upset over Maroon 5 Super Bowl halftime show report.
  • BTS: Boy band BTS to become first K-Pop group to address UN.

​​​​​​​​SPORTS:

  • Michigan Football: Michigan football can't afford to slip up in first three Big Ten games -- starting with Nebraska.
  • Red Wings: Rasmussen scores OT winner as Red Wings top Penguins, 3-2, in preseason.
  • Harri Sateri: Quick facts about Harri Sateri, Red Wings goalie signed in offseason.

JOBS: 

  • DetroitCesar Chavez Academy hiring special education teacher.
  • Sterling HeightsSilver Pine Medical Group seeking medical assistants.
  • Auburn Hills: Springhill Suites hiring breakfast attendant.
  • Canton Township: Forms press, collator, folder operator needed at Stylecraft Printing.
  • Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for ticketing specialist.

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.