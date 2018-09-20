TOP STORIES Thursday, September 20, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Matthew Makowski: Convicted murderer could walk free.
- Maryland: Multiple victims reported after shots fired in business area.
- Detroit Schools: Elevated copper, lead levels found in 57 of 86 Detroit public schools tested.
- Weather: Heat and humidity return with severe storm threat.
LOCAL:
- Construction: Progress in negotiations could signal end to Michigan construction work stoppage.
- Detroit's West Side: 3 children, father hurt in hit-and-run.
- Marijuana: Police, prosecutors urge 'no' vote on recreational marijuana in Michigan.
- Livonia: 2 arrested after 88-year-old woman carjacked at Walmart.
- Detroit: Man shot after telling cousin's boyfriend he was too drunk to drive, police say.
- Monroe County: Canadian trucker busted with 41 kilograms of cocaine, kilo of heroin in cab of truck.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- North Carolina: Floods prevent inspectors from studying environmental harm.
- Uber: 'Vomit fraud' catching Uber riders off guard.
- Pennsylvania: Man allegedly killed parents, shot at ex-wife over divorce.
- Texas: Owner of 3D gun printing company accused of sexual assault of a child.
POLITICS:
- Michael Flynn: Former national security adviser's sentencing is set for December.
- Brett Kavanaugh: Kavanaugh accuser's lawyer says 'rush to a hearing is unnecessary'.
- Tariffs: China strikes back by going after America's energy companies.
- Brett Kavanaugh: McCaskill to vote no on Kavanaugh, cites dark money concerns.
- Susan Collins: Senator says 'it's not fair' for Kavanaugh accuser not to testify.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- ASMR: Millions of people listening to everyday sounds on YouTube to relax.
- Maroon 5: Fans upset over Maroon 5 Super Bowl halftime show report.
- BTS: Boy band BTS to become first K-Pop group to address UN.
SPORTS:
- Michigan Football: Michigan football can't afford to slip up in first three Big Ten games -- starting with Nebraska.
- Red Wings: Rasmussen scores OT winner as Red Wings top Penguins, 3-2, in preseason.
- Harri Sateri: Quick facts about Harri Sateri, Red Wings goalie signed in offseason.
JOBS:
- Detroit: Cesar Chavez Academy hiring special education teacher.
- Sterling Heights: Silver Pine Medical Group seeking medical assistants.
- Auburn Hills: Springhill Suites hiring breakfast attendant.
- Canton Township: Forms press, collator, folder operator needed at Stylecraft Printing.
- Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for ticketing specialist.
