TOP STORIES Thursday, September 6, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Brett Kavanaugh: Day 3 of Senate confirmation hearing for SCOTUS nominee.
  • Leelanau County: School becomes first in state to install gunshot detectors.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
  • MI Elections​​​​​​​: Michigan's ban on straight-party voting is reinstated.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
  • White Boy Rick: Local 4 conducts 20 in-depth interviews for new 'White Boy Rick' Wershe podcast.

LOCAL

  • St. Clair County: Canadian man killed when small plane crashes.
  • Westland: Another man comes forward in Westland Police Department Taser controversy.​​​​​​​
  • Shelby Township: Teacher charged with kicking, slapping, demeaning students with autism.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
  • Detroit's East Side: Body found wrapped in plastic outside home.​​​​​​​
  • Clinton Township​​​​​​​​​​​​​​: L'Anse Creuse students say they were ordered to wear bras at band practice.​​​​
  • Highland Township: Father's life changes dramatically after special playhouse goes viral.​​​​​​​
  • WeatherCooler conditions with scattered showers.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • CincinnatiOfficer involved shooting reported at bank.
  • Ford: Automaker recalls 2 million F-150 trucks for potential fire risk.
  • Education: 6,000 Washington teachers go on strike.
  • Chicago: Family of 17-year-old shot by police wants peace.
  • Charlottesville: Man punches white nationalist, fined $1.

POLITICS:

ENTERTAINMENT:

SPORTS:

  • USPBL: Guide to USPBL's Championship Weekend at Jimmy John's Field in Utica.
  • Red Wings: Here's what 2018-19 Red Wings lines could look like.
  • Justin Verlander: Former Tigers ace expected to pitch at Comerica Park next week for first time since trade.

JOBS: 

  • Southgate: AJM Packaging holding open interviews for general labor work.
  • Farmington Hills: Jewish Association for Residential Care holding career event.
  • Troy1-800-Hansons looking for sales representative.
  • Detroit: Central Transport seeking CDL A drivers.
  • BellevilleDie Services International hiring press/machine operators.

