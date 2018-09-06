TOP STORIES Thursday, September 6, 2018

Here are the top stories:
- Brett Kavanaugh: Day 3 of Senate confirmation hearing for SCOTUS nominee.
- Leelanau County: School becomes first in state to install gunshot detectors.
- MI Elections: Michigan's ban on straight-party voting is reinstated.
- White Boy Rick: Local 4 conducts 20 in-depth interviews for new 'White Boy Rick' Wershe podcast.
LOCAL:
- St. Clair County: Canadian man killed when small plane crashes.
- Westland: Another man comes forward in Westland Police Department Taser controversy.
- Shelby Township: Teacher charged with kicking, slapping, demeaning students with autism.
- Detroit's East Side: Body found wrapped in plastic outside home.
- Clinton Township: L'Anse Creuse students say they were ordered to wear bras at band practice.
- Highland Township: Father's life changes dramatically after special playhouse goes viral.
- Weather: Cooler conditions with scattered showers.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Cincinnati: Officer involved shooting reported at bank.
- Ford: Automaker recalls 2 million F-150 trucks for potential fire risk.
- Education: 6,000 Washington teachers go on strike.
- Chicago: Family of 17-year-old shot by police wants peace.
- Charlottesville: Man punches white nationalist, fined $1.
POLITICS:
- Brett Kavanaugh: Day 3 of Senate confirmation hearing for SCOTUS nominee.
- Abortion: Roe v Wade is 'precedent,' Kavanaugh says on abortion topic.
- New York Times: Anonymous op-ed blasts Trump.
- Mueller Investigation: Another Roger Stone associate subpoenaed by Mueller.
- North Carolina: ICE, Justice subpoena voter records from North Carolina.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Dolores O'Riordan: Cranberries singer died from drowning while drunk, inquest hears.
- Lea Gabrielle: State Department's top disinformation candidate is a Fox News reporter.
- Asia Argento: Actress's attorney says 17-year-old sexually 'attacked' her.
SPORTS:
- USPBL: Guide to USPBL's Championship Weekend at Jimmy John's Field in Utica.
- Red Wings: Here's what 2018-19 Red Wings lines could look like.
- Justin Verlander: Former Tigers ace expected to pitch at Comerica Park next week for first time since trade.
JOBS:
- Southgate: AJM Packaging holding open interviews for general labor work.
- Farmington Hills: Jewish Association for Residential Care holding career event.
- Troy: 1-800-Hansons looking for sales representative.
- Detroit: Central Transport seeking CDL A drivers.
- Belleville: Die Services International hiring press/machine operators.
