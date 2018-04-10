TOP STORIES Tuesday, April 10, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Detroit Schools: Detroit scores lowest in nation for reading, mathematics.
- Michigan State University: Student claims 3 basketball players raped her in 2015.
- Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook CEO prepares for Capitol Hill testimony.
- Vonda Evans: Outspoken Wayne County circuit judge accused of making her own hours.
LOCAL:
- Westland: Wayne-Westland Community Schools to reconfigure grade structure.
- Utica: High school student charged with making terrorist threats due in court.
- Detroit's East Side: Car lands on front lawn after crash.
- Toledo: 4 teens who threw sandbag on car from I-75 overpass, killing Michigan man, ordered to youth facility.
- Carson's: 3 Carson's, 1 Younkers store to close in Michigan in June.
- Plymouth: Redford Township woman killed in crash on I-96 near I-275.
- Weather: Warming up on Tuesday.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Mississippi: Man charged with possessing the guns police returned to him.
- New Jersey: Girls forced to leap from balcony after fire breaks out at dance studio.
- Facebook: Social media company tries to get its house in order.
- Oklahoma: How students are affected during teachers' walkout.
- Arizona: 6 dead after small plane crashes at golf course.
POLITICS:
- Trump: President slams FBI raid of his personal lawyer.
- Mueller: Search warrant reveals Mueller's interest in Manafort's actions during Trump campaign.
- Immigration: White House seeks to rekindle immigration debate on Hill.
- North Korea: Readying for Trump, North Korea engages in steroid diplomacy.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Sean Hannity: Fox News host invites Jimmy Kimmel on his show.
- Sinclair: What Sinclair employees are saying about the controversy.
- Fleetwood Mac: Lindsey Buckingham won't tour with band in the fall.
SPORTS:
- Cooper Marody: Michigan hockey's Cooper Marody signs entry-level contract with Oilers.
- Chicago Cubs: Home opener postponed due to rain.
- Detroit Lions: Team signs QB Matt Cassel, add depth behind Matthew Stafford.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
