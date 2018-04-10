News

TOP STORIES Tuesday, April 10, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

LOCAL

  • Detroit Schools: Detroit scores lowest in nation for reading, mathematics.
  • Westland: Wayne-Westland Community Schools to reconfigure grade structure.
  • Utica: High school student charged with making terrorist threats due in court.
  • Vonda Evans: Outspoken Wayne County circuit judge accused of making her own hours.
  • Michigan State University: Student claims 3 basketball players raped her in 2015.
  • Detroit's East Side: Car lands on front lawn after crash.
  • Toledo: 4 teens who threw sandbag on car from I-75 overpass, killing Michigan man, ordered to youth facility.
  • Carson's: 3 Carson's, 1 Younkers store to close in Michigan in June.
  • Plymouth: Redford Township woman killed in crash on I-96 near I-275.
  • WeatherWarming up on Tuesday.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Mississippi: Man charged with possessing the guns police returned to him.
  • New JerseyGirls forced to leap from balcony after fire breaks out at dance studio.
  • Facebook: Social media company tries to get its house in order.
  • Oklahoma: How students are affected during teachers' walkout.
  • Arizona: 6 dead after small plane crashes at golf course.

POLITICS:

  • Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook CEO prepares for Capitol Hill testimony.
  • TrumpPresident slams FBI raid of his personal lawyer.
  • MuellerSearch warrant reveals Mueller's interest in Manafort's actions during Trump campaign.
  • Immigration: White House seeks to rekindle immigration debate on Hill.
  • North KoreaReadying for Trump, North Korea engages in steroid diplomacy.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Sean HannityFox News host invites Jimmy Kimmel on his show.
  • Sinclair: What Sinclair employees are saying about the controversy.
  • Fleetwood Mac: Lindsey Buckingham won't tour with band in the fall.

SPORTS:

  • Cooper Marody: Michigan hockey's Cooper Marody signs entry-level contract with Oilers.
  • Chicago CubsHome opener postponed due to rain.
  • Detroit Lions: Team signs QB Matt Cassel, add depth behind Matthew Stafford.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

