TOP STORIES Tuesday, April 17, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- DTE Energy: 2 days after Michigan ice storm, 145,000 customers remain without power.
- Weather: Lake effect snow showers Tuesday morning, warmer later.
- Boston Marathon: Michigan's Desiree Linden wins 2018 Boston Marathon.
- Sean Hannity: Trump attorney reveals Fox News host as third client.
LOCAL:
- Concerts: 10 shows coming to Metro Detroit in May.
- Ira Township: Anchor Bay school board unanimously votes to not expel honor student who reported possible threat.
- Michigan: Several police departments search for armed woman targeting Advance America stores.
- Detroit's West Side: 20-year-old man in critical condition after crashing into building.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Starbucks: CEO meets with black men arrested at Philly store.
- Indianapolis: Pet raccoon brought to fire station after owners say it overdosed on 'too much' weed.
- South Dakota: Effort to bring medical marijuana to public vote fails.
- Washington DC: Police training now includes African American museum trip.
- Hawaii: Rescuers airlift residents after floods, landslides on Kauai.
POLITICS:
- Japan: Japan heading for trade showdown with America.
- Mike Pompeo: Current CIA director hunts for Democratic votes in confirmation strategy.
- China: China slaps 179% charge on US sorghum imports.
- Syria: New war authorization from Congress unveiled following strikes.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- The Voice: Detroiter Gary Edwards will compete in playoff rounds!.
SPORTS:
- NFL Mock Draft: Who will Detroit Lions pick at No. 20?
- NHL: Maple Leafs top Bruins, 4-2, in Game 3.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
