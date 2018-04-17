News

TOP STORIES Tuesday, April 17, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • DTE Energy: 2 days after Michigan ice storm, 145,000 customers remain without power.
  • WeatherLake effect snow showers Tuesday morning, warmer later.
  • Boston MarathonMichigan's Desiree Linden wins 2018 Boston Marathon.
  • Sean HannityTrump attorney reveals Fox News host as third client.

LOCAL

  • Concerts: 10 shows coming to Metro Detroit in May.
  • Ira Township: Anchor Bay school board unanimously votes to not expel honor student who reported possible threat.
  • Michigan: Several police departments search for armed woman targeting Advance America stores.
  • Detroit's West Side: 20-year-old man in critical condition after crashing into building.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Starbucks: CEO meets with black men arrested at Philly store.
  • Indianapolis: Pet raccoon brought to fire station after owners say it overdosed on 'too much' weed.
  • South DakotaEffort to bring medical marijuana to public vote fails.
  • Washington DC: Police training now includes African American museum trip.
  • Hawaii: Rescuers airlift residents after floods, landslides on Kauai.

POLITICS:

  • JapanJapan heading for trade showdown with America.
  • Mike Pompeo: Current CIA director hunts for Democratic votes in confirmation strategy.
  • ChinaChina slaps 179% charge on US sorghum imports.
  • Syria: New war authorization from Congress unveiled following strikes.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • The Voice: Detroiter Gary Edwards will compete in playoff rounds!.

SPORTS:

  • Boston MarathonMichigan's Desiree Linden wins 2018 Boston Marathon.
  • NFL Mock Draft: Who will Detroit Lions pick at No. 20?
  • NHL: Maple Leafs top Bruins, 4-2, in Game 3.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

