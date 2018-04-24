TOP STORIES Tuesday, April 24, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Toronto: Van strikes pedestrians in Toronto, leaving 10 dead, 15 injured, police say; driver in custody.
- Washtenaw County: More than a dozen dogs, birds, ponies living in 'squalor' rescued from home.
- Weather: 70 degrees expected today, changes tomorrow.
- Royal Family: UK's Duchess of Cambridge gives birth to baby boy.
TORONTO VAN ATTACK:
- Alek Minassian: 25-year-old Toronto native accused of intentionally ramming van into pedestrians.
- Michigan State University: MSU kept ties to coach accused of sexual abuse.
LOCAL:
- Detroit: Exel Taylor due in court for charges in 3-year-old girl's shooting.
- Dearborn Heights: Preschool teacher's assistant accused of taping 5-year-old boy's mouth shut.
- Marijuana: Enough signatures collected for pot legalization, wage measures in Michigan.
- Detroit's West Side: 18-year-old woman shot in shoulder following argument.
- Weather: April showers and temps in the 50s.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Travis Reinking: Waffle House shooting suspect asks for lawyer as he's arrested.
- Hart Family: Oregon knew of abuse case against family.
- Google: Profit and sales surge as tax rate falls.
POLITICS:
- Iran Deal: Macron faces uphill struggle to save Iran deal.
- Travel Ban: Supreme Court hears from all corners ahead of travel ban case.
- Arizona: Democrats test strength in deep-red special election.
- Texas: Supreme Court looks at Texas district maps.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Eminem: How the Detroit rapper has changed the selfie game.
- Dwayne Johnson: Actor is now a dad of 3 girls.
- Benedict Cumberbatch: Actor 'fine' shelving Weinstein-produced project.
SPORTS:
- NHL Draft Lottery: Here are the Red Wings' draft odds.
- NHL: Andersen helps Maple Leafs beat Bruins 3-1 to force Game 7.
- Detroit Lions: The case for a running back.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
