TOP STORIES Tuesday, April 3, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- School Threats: Michigan law enforcement agencies to unveil plan to combat school threats.
- Traffic: MDOT to resurface 11 miles of I-96 in Ingham, Livingston Counties beginning April 8.
- Detroit: Man shot, killed while live streaming on Instagram, police say.
- Michigan Basketball: Fans react in Ann Arbor to NCAA championship loss.
LOCAL:
- Northern Michigan: April snowmaker targets Northern Michigan; up to 8 inches possible.
- Detroit: 10-year-old boy alerts 6 family members, 10 pet dogs to house fire.
- Detroit: Police, feds work to rid area near Cass Tech of 'A1 Killers' gang activity.
- Detroit Schools: First school signs up for Detroit's Project Green Light initiative.
- Community: Eastern Market's annual Flower Day set for May.
- Macomb County: Leaders to address clerk vacancy.
- Weather: Marginal risk for severe storms Tuesday.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Schlitterbahn: Waterslide designer taken into custody.
- Parkland: How the students feel about their clear backpacks.
- Indiana: Firefighters killed in airport plane collision.
- California: Couple killed in crash while fleeing from immigration agents.
- Sacramento: Deputy likely didn't know he hit protester, sheriff says.
POLITICS:
- Beto O'Rourke: Cruz challenger raises hefty $6.7M.
- Honduras: Trump threatens foreign aid over migrant caravan.
- China: Flurry of tariffs, threats fuels trade fears.
- Roger Stone: Special counsel looking into Roger Stone's ties to WikiLeaks.
- Immigration: Activists say Mexico deports too many migrants, not too few.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- CW: Network renews 10 shows for new seasons.
- Channing Tatum: Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Tatum announce separation.
- Otto van Veen: Painting believed to be worth millions found in Iowa.
SPORTS:
- Villanova: Students, fans celebrate basketball title; 2 arrests reported.
- ESPN: What's behind network's high-stakes morning show?
ALL 4 PETS:
- Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
