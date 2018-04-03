News

TOP STORIES Tuesday, April 3, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • School Threats: Michigan law enforcement agencies to unveil plan to combat school threats.
  • Traffic: MDOT to resurface 11 miles of I-96 in Ingham, Livingston Counties beginning April 8.
  • Detroit: Man shot, killed while live streaming on Instagram, police say.
  • Michigan Basketball: Fans react in Ann Arbor to NCAA championship loss.

LOCAL

  • School Threats: Michigan law enforcement agencies to unveil plan to combat school threats.
  • Northern Michigan: April snowmaker targets Northern Michigan; up to 8 inches possible.
  • Detroit: 10-year-old boy alerts 6 family members, 10 pet dogs to house fire.
  • Detroit: Police, feds work to rid area near Cass Tech of 'A1 Killers' gang activity.
  • Traffic: MDOT to resurface 11 miles of I-96 in Ingham, Livingston Counties beginning April 8.
  • Detroit: Man shot, killed while live streaming on Instagram, police say.
  • Detroit Schools: First school signs up for Detroit's Project Green Light initiative.
  • Community: Eastern Market's annual Flower Day set for May.
  • Macomb County: Leaders to address clerk vacancy.
  • WeatherMarginal risk for severe storms Tuesday.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • SchlitterbahnWaterslide designer taken into custody.
  • Parkland: How the students feel about their clear backpacks.
  • Indiana: Firefighters killed in airport plane collision.
  • California: Couple killed in crash while fleeing from immigration agents.
  • Sacramento: Deputy likely didn't know he hit protester, sheriff says.

POLITICS:

  • Beto O'RourkeCruz challenger raises hefty $6.7M.
  • HondurasTrump threatens foreign aid over migrant caravan.
  • China: Flurry of tariffs, threats fuels trade fears.
  • Roger StoneSpecial counsel looking into Roger Stone's ties to WikiLeaks.
  • Immigration: Activists say Mexico deports too many migrants, not too few.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • CWNetwork renews 10 shows for new seasons.
  • Channing TatumChanning Tatum, Jenna Dewan Tatum announce separation.
  • Otto van Veen: Painting believed to be worth millions found in Iowa.

SPORTS:

  • Michigan Basketball: Fans react in Ann Arbor to NCAA championship loss.
  • VillanovaStudents, fans celebrate basketball title; 2 arrests reported.
  • ESPN: What's behind network's high-stakes morning show?

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

