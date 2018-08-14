TOP STORIES Tuesday, August 14, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Aretha Franklin: Music legend gets tribute at Jay-Z, Beyonce concert in Downtown Detroit.
- Hospitals: 21 best hospitals in Michigan, according to U.S. News rankings.
- Leonys Martin: Former Detroit Tigers outfielder battling life-threatening bacterial infection.
- Pennsylvania: Report to detail sexual abuse by more than 300 Pa. priests.
LOCAL:
- Walled Lake: Woman shot, killed; boyfriend in custody.
- Arthur Ream: Raid at warehouse in Warren connected to convicted killer Arthur Ream, missing girls.
- Novi: Woman found dead at home; boyfriend turns himself in.
- Detroit: Man killed, another wounded during home invasion on Andover Street.
- Canton: Massive multistate crime ring busted when mother overhears son pretending to be AT&T worker.
- Detroit Public Schools: Superintendent responds to video of freshman being thrown to ground.
- Weather: More heat and mugginess before midweek showers.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Florida: Man in "stand your ground" case threatened others before shooting man.
- Utah: Man crashes plane into his own home.
- Nebraska: Nebraska to carry out state's first execution using lethal injection.
- New Mexico: What we learned about child abuse suspects.
POLITICS:
- Trump: President calls Omarosa a 'dog' in latest attack on ex-aide.
- Elections: Primaries in Conn., Minnesota, Vt., Wis.: What to watch.
- Christine Hallquist: Vermont's Hallquist could be first transgender US governor.
- Paul Manafort: 5 takeaways from Day 10 of Paul Manafort's trial.
- White House: Paranoia deepens after Omarosa tapes.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Aretha Franklin: Prayer vigil planned outside the White House Tuesday.
- Netflix: Streaming company gives glimpse of 'Sabrina' reboot.
- Chris Hardwick: Comedian's tearful return to 'Talking Dead'.
SPORTS:
- Detroit Tigers: Castellanos has 5 hits, 5 RBIs in Tigers' win over White Sox.
- Lindsay Whalen: WNBA star to retire.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Social Media: New phone app allows pets to have social media account, owners to interact with animal lovers.
- Pet Food: The warnings of grain-free pet food.
- Dogs: New study reveals 'sense of urgency' in dogs when owner is in distress.
- Huntington Woods: Student fights chicken ordinance.
