News

TOP STORIES Tuesday, August 14, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Aretha Franklin: Music legend gets tribute at Jay-Z, Beyonce concert in Downtown Detroit.
  • Hospitals: 21 best hospitals in Michigan, according to U.S. News rankings.
  • Leonys Martin: Former Detroit Tigers outfielder battling life-threatening bacterial infection.
  • Pennsylvania: Report to detail sexual abuse by more than 300 Pa. priests.

LOCAL

  • Walled Lake: Woman shot, killed; boyfriend in custody.
  • Hospitals: 21 best hospitals in Michigan, according to U.S. News rankings.
  • Aretha Franklin: Music legend gets tribute at Jay-Z, Beyonce concert in Downtown Detroit.
  • Arthur Ream: Raid at warehouse in Warren connected to convicted killer Arthur Ream, missing girls.
  • Novi: Woman found dead at home; boyfriend turns himself in.
  • Detroit: Man killed, another wounded during home invasion on Andover Street.
  • Canton: Massive multistate crime ring busted when mother overhears son pretending to be AT&T worker.
  • Detroit Public Schools: Superintendent responds to video of freshman being thrown to ground.
  • WeatherMore heat and mugginess before midweek showers.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Pennsylvania: Report to detail sexual abuse by more than 300 Pa. priests.
  • FloridaMan in "stand your ground" case threatened others before shooting man.
  • Utah: Man crashes plane into his own home.
  • Nebraska: Nebraska to carry out state's first execution using lethal injection.
  • New Mexico: What we learned about child abuse suspects.

POLITICS:

  • TrumpPresident calls Omarosa a 'dog' in latest attack on ex-aide.
  • Elections: Primaries in Conn., Minnesota, Vt., Wis.: What to watch.
  • Christine Hallquist: Vermont's Hallquist could be first transgender US governor.
  • Paul Manafort: 5 takeaways from Day 10 of Paul Manafort's trial.
  • White House: Paranoia deepens after Omarosa tapes.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Aretha Franklin: Prayer vigil planned outside the White House Tuesday.
  • Netflix: Streaming company gives glimpse of 'Sabrina' reboot.​​​​​​​
  • Chris Hardwick: Comedian's tearful return to 'Talking Dead'.

SPORTS:

  • Leonys Martin: Former Detroit Tigers outfielder battling life-threatening bacterial infection.
  • Detroit Tigers: Castellanos has 5 hits, 5 RBIs in Tigers' win over White Sox.
  • Lindsay Whalen: WNBA star to retire.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Social Media: New phone app allows pets to have social media account, owners to interact with animal lovers.
  • Pet Food: The warnings of grain-free pet food.
  • DogsNew study reveals 'sense of urgency' in dogs when owner is in distress.
  • Huntington Woods: Student fights chicken ordinance.

Share your pet story, news tip or event

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.