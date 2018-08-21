TOP STORIES Tuesday, August 21, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Flint Water Crisis: Michigan official to stand trial over Flint water crisis.
- Iowa: Officials believe body of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts found.
- Detroit: Popular Detroit rapper Eastside Snoop fatally shot on city's east side.
- Weather: Rain, thundershowers moving through.
LOCAL:
- Wayne County: 2 Detroit residents charged in organized retail crime probe in Canton Township, Dearborn.
- Defenders: Family wants justice after 20-year-old man shot, thrown into lake, killed in Oakland County.
- Downtown Detroit: Friends mourn loss of 23-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver.
- Sterling Heights: Man charged after shot fired at supervisor at SAS Automotive.
- Aretha Franklin: Additional day of viewing added to Aretha Franklin funeral plans.
- Detroit: Man shot by police officers on Detroit's northwest side.
- Westland: Family defends man Tased by Westland police while holding 2-month-old baby.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Colorado: Man admits pregnant wife's murder, blames her for daughters' deaths.
- Science: Scientists confirm water ice exists on the moon.
- Arkansas: Toddlers survive alone for days after wreck kills mother.
- North Carolina: UNC protesters knock down Silent Sam Confederate statue.
POLITICS:
- Manafort Trial: Manafort jury starts day four of deliberations.
- Coal: Trump's bid to revive coal seen as 'largely symbolic'.
- FBI: Authorities searching for man who threatened to shoot Trump.
- Hillary Clinton: Failed presidential candidate will headline 3 DNC fundraisers.
- Trump: President lauds Border Patrol agent for speaking 'perfect English'.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Madonna: Pop singer called out for paying tribute to Aretha with story about herself.
- MTV VMAs 2018: See the complete list of winners.
SPORTS:
- Usain Bolt: The world's fastest man seeks 'to prove people wrong' as soccer player.
- Little League: Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores team rallies to stay alive in Little League World Series.
- Ohio State: Trustees to meet Wednesday to discuss Urban Meyer.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Social Media: New phone app allows pets to have social media account, owners to interact with animal lovers.
- Pet Food: The warnings of grain-free pet food.
- Dogs: New study reveals 'sense of urgency' in dogs when owner is in distress.
- Huntington Woods: Student fights chicken ordinance.
