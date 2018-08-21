News

TOP STORIES Tuesday, August 21, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

LOCAL

  • Wayne County: 2 Detroit residents charged in organized retail crime probe in Canton Township, Dearborn.
  • Defenders​​​​​​​: Family wants justice after 20-year-old man shot, thrown into lake, killed in Oakland County.​​​​​​​
  • Downtown Detroit: Friends mourn loss of 23-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver.
  • Sterling Heights: Man charged after shot fired at supervisor at SAS Automotive.​​​​​​​
  • Aretha Franklin: Additional day of viewing added to Aretha Franklin funeral plans.
  • Detroit: Man shot by police officers on Detroit's northwest side.​​​​​​​
  • Westland​​​​​​​: Family defends man Tased by Westland police while holding 2-month-old baby.​​​​​​​
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Colorado: Man admits pregnant wife's murder, blames her for daughters' deaths.
  • Science: Scientists confirm water ice exists on the moon.
  • ArkansasToddlers survive alone for days after wreck kills mother.
  • North Carolina: UNC protesters knock down Silent Sam Confederate statue.

POLITICS:

  • Manafort TrialManafort jury starts day four of deliberations.
  • Coal: Trump's bid to revive coal seen as 'largely symbolic'.
  • FBI: Authorities searching for man who threatened to shoot Trump.
  • Hillary Clinton: Failed presidential candidate will headline 3 DNC fundraisers.
  • Trump: President lauds Border Patrol agent for speaking 'perfect English'.

ENTERTAINMENT:

SPORTS:

  • Usain Bolt: The world's fastest man seeks 'to prove people wrong' as soccer player.
  • Little League: Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores team rallies to stay alive in Little League World Series.
  • Ohio State: Trustees to meet Wednesday to discuss Urban Meyer.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Social Media: New phone app allows pets to have social media account, owners to interact with animal lovers.
  • Pet Food: The warnings of grain-free pet food.
  • DogsNew study reveals 'sense of urgency' in dogs when owner is in distress.
  • Huntington Woods: Student fights chicken ordinance.

