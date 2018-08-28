News

TOP STORIES Tuesday, August 28, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

LOCAL

  • Aretha Franklin​​​​​​​: Funeral visitation in Detroit.​​​​​​​
  • Clinton Township: Man named person of interest after sister, man found dead in shed.​​​​​​​
  • Van Buren Township: Elementary teacher on leave for performing for X-rated porn site with husband.
  • Health: Senior-focused workout at Troy training facility a life changer for people battling effects of aging.​​​​​​​
  • Traffic: Man killed when Ford Focus slams into back of semi truck on Mound Road.
  • Farmington Hills: 24-year-old woman killed in single-car roll over crash.​​​​​​​
  • WeatherHeat Advisory, tropical-like weather Tuesday.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • The Vatican: The Vatican knew of a cover-up involving abusive priests, Pennsylvania AG says.
  • Hurricane Lane: Storm dumped 52 inches of rain on Hawaii.
  • Arizona: Police investigators say beating was justified.
  • Jacksonville: Shooter had history of mental illness.
  • South CarolinaScientists discover hidden deep-sea coral reef off SC Coast.

POLITICS:

  • Paul Manafort​​​​​​​Manafort's lawyers back in court as run-up to 2nd trial begins.
  • North Korea: North Korea warns Pompeo denuclearization talks are 'at stake'.
  • Arizona: Arizona to pick GOP Senate candidate as McCain mourned.
  • John McCain: Behind Trump's decision to finally praise John McCain.
  • Bruce Ohr: Trump-targeted DOJ official to face lawmakers Tuesday.

ENTERTAINMENT:

SPORTS:

  • Red Wings: Here is the 2018-19 Detroit Red Wings TV schedule.
  • Robert Ayes: Detroit Lions sign former first-round pick DE.
  • Odell Beckham Jr.: NFL star reportedly agrees to record deal.

JOBS: 

  • Howell: Your Peace of Mind, Inc. hiring property manager.
  • Rochester Hills: Express Employment Professionals holding job fair.
  • Metro DetroitSecuritas hiring security officers and fire marshals.
  • Southgate: AJM Packaging Corp holding open interviews for general labor work.
  • Sterling HeightsJG Kern holding job fair for CNC operators.

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.