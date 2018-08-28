TOP STORIES Tuesday, August 28, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Aretha Franklin: Funeral visitation in Detroit.
- Paul Manafort: Manafort's lawyers back in court as run-up to 2nd trial begins.
- Van Buren Township: Elementary teacher on leave for performing for X-rated porn site with husband.
- Weather: Heat Advisory, tropical-like weather Tuesday.
LOCAL:
- Clinton Township: Man named person of interest after sister, man found dead in shed.
- Health: Senior-focused workout at Troy training facility a life changer for people battling effects of aging.
- Traffic: Man killed when Ford Focus slams into back of semi truck on Mound Road.
- Farmington Hills: 24-year-old woman killed in single-car roll over crash.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- The Vatican: The Vatican knew of a cover-up involving abusive priests, Pennsylvania AG says.
- Hurricane Lane: Storm dumped 52 inches of rain on Hawaii.
- Arizona: Police investigators say beating was justified.
- Jacksonville: Shooter had history of mental illness.
- South Carolina: Scientists discover hidden deep-sea coral reef off SC Coast.
POLITICS:
- North Korea: North Korea warns Pompeo denuclearization talks are 'at stake'.
- Arizona: Arizona to pick GOP Senate candidate as McCain mourned.
- John McCain: Behind Trump's decision to finally praise John McCain.
- Bruce Ohr: Trump-targeted DOJ official to face lawmakers Tuesday.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- The Conners: John Goodman says Dan will be 'sad because his wife's dead' on 'The Conners'.
- True Detective: HBO offers first look at new season.
SPORTS:
- Red Wings: Here is the 2018-19 Detroit Red Wings TV schedule.
- Robert Ayes: Detroit Lions sign former first-round pick DE.
- Odell Beckham Jr.: NFL star reportedly agrees to record deal.
JOBS:
- Howell: Your Peace of Mind, Inc. hiring property manager.
- Rochester Hills: Express Employment Professionals holding job fair.
- Metro Detroit: Securitas hiring security officers and fire marshals.
- Southgate: AJM Packaging Corp holding open interviews for general labor work.
- Sterling Heights: JG Kern holding job fair for CNC operators.
