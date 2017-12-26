News

TOP STORIES Tuesday, December 26, 2017

By Brian Newlin
Headline Goes Here

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • WeatherToday is the coldest day of the year.
  • Detroit's West SidePolice looking for man wanted in connection with shooting at gas station.
  • Jim Caldwell: Coach to address media after Lions' playoff hopes dashed.
  • DTE Energy: Company is sending 80 workers to Puerto Rico to help restore power after hurricane.

LOCAL

  • Detroit's West SidePolice looking for man wanted in connection with shooting at gas station.
  • DTE Energy: Company is sending 80 workers to Puerto Rico to help restore power after hurricane.
  • Oakland CountyMan wanted in connection with three armed robberies.
  • MissingAuthorities seek missing 16-year-old girl from Detroit.
  • Detroit's West Side: Fights break out at Christmas toy giveaway event.
  • LivoniaPolice find missing man, 54, who left home without valuables.
  • Hunting: Extra firearms deer hunts scheduled in 2 Michigan counties.
  • WeatherToday is the coldest day of the year.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Virginia: Couple killed after warning daughter of boyfriend's suspected neo-Nazi views.
  • Real Estate: US home prices surge 6.2 percent, outpacing wage growth.
  • Phoenix: Mother, 2 children killed in Christmas Day shooting.
  • Christmas: Celebrations around the world.
  • Las Vegas: Nevada man sentenced in sale of stolen Air Force property.
  • Ohio: Christmas Eve contraband drop at Ohio prison not from Santa.

POLITICS:

  • White House: Iconic White House tree to be cut down.
  • Orrin Hatch: Major Utah paper calls on senior senator to not seek re-election.
  • South China Sea: How 2017's forgotten flashpoint could flare again.
  • Lorde: Singer cancels Israel concert amid calls for cultural boycott.
  • Vatican: Topless protester detained after trying to grab baby Jesus figure.
  • John McCain: Cardinals' Fitzgerald writes Christmas tribute to senator who is battling brain cancer.

ENTERTAINMENT:

SPORTS:

  • Jim Caldwell: Coach to address media after Lions' playoff hopes dashed. 
  • Larry Fitzgerald: Cardinals wide receiver writes Christmas tribute to John McCain.
  • Serena Williams: Tennis star set for comeback after pregnancy.
  • Camel Racing: Multi-million dollar industry mixes modernity, tradition.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • First PetThings to consider when choosing your first pet.
  • Cold WeatherSafety tips for cats, dogs.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

Share your pet story, news tip or event

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.