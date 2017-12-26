TOP STORIES Tuesday, December 26, 2017

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Weather: Today is the coldest day of the year.
- Detroit's West Side: Police looking for man wanted in connection with shooting at gas station.
- Jim Caldwell: Coach to address media after Lions' playoff hopes dashed.
- DTE Energy: Company is sending 80 workers to Puerto Rico to help restore power after hurricane.
LOCAL:
- Oakland County: Man wanted in connection with three armed robberies.
- Missing: Authorities seek missing 16-year-old girl from Detroit.
- Detroit's West Side: Fights break out at Christmas toy giveaway event.
- Livonia: Police find missing man, 54, who left home without valuables.
- Hunting: Extra firearms deer hunts scheduled in 2 Michigan counties.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Virginia: Couple killed after warning daughter of boyfriend's suspected neo-Nazi views.
- Real Estate: US home prices surge 6.2 percent, outpacing wage growth.
- Phoenix: Mother, 2 children killed in Christmas Day shooting.
- Christmas: Celebrations around the world.
- Las Vegas: Nevada man sentenced in sale of stolen Air Force property.
- Ohio: Christmas Eve contraband drop at Ohio prison not from Santa.
POLITICS:
- White House: Iconic White House tree to be cut down.
- Orrin Hatch: Major Utah paper calls on senior senator to not seek re-election.
- South China Sea: How 2017's forgotten flashpoint could flare again.
- Lorde: Singer cancels Israel concert amid calls for cultural boycott.
- Vatican: Topless protester detained after trying to grab baby Jesus figure.
- John McCain: Cardinals' Fitzgerald writes Christmas tribute to senator who is battling brain cancer.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Jamie Lynn Spears: Singer/songwriter pregnant with second child.
- Heather Menzies Urich: 'Sound of Music' star dies at 68.
- Luann de Lesseps: 'Real Housewives' star arrested in Florida.
SPORTS:
- Larry Fitzgerald: Cardinals wide receiver writes Christmas tribute to John McCain.
- Serena Williams: Tennis star set for comeback after pregnancy.
- Camel Racing: Multi-million dollar industry mixes modernity, tradition.
ALL 4 PETS:
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet.
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
