TOP STORIES Tuesday, February 13, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Mount Clemens: Detroit Zoo to announce plans for new attraction in Macomb County.
- Michigan State University: Faculty Senate to cast vote of no confidence in Board of Trustees.
- Detroit: Gunman kills 3 women, shoots 3 officers before taking own life.
- Art Van Elslander: Founder of Art Van Furniture dies at 87.
LOCAL:
- Potholes: MDOT working to repair 'worst of the pavement' on I-696, I-75, and US-24; expect delays.
- Michigan Meteor: American Meteor Society releases map of validated meteorite finds.
- Ann Arbor: Former University of Michigan doctor faces child pornography charges.
- Weather: Chilly Tuesday morning, warmer later.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Oregon: 'I looked at it, and it was moving': Worm in woman's eye leads to unique discovery.
- South Carolina: Woman pleads guilty to kidnapping newborn in 1998, raising her to adulthood.
- Ohio: Parents want custody to block trans teen from hormone treatment.
- San Francisco: Immigrant acquitted in Kate Steinle death seeks dismissal of federal charge.
- Chelsea Bomber: Ahmad Rahimi to be sentenced Tuesday.
POLITICS:
- Budget Plan: Trump budget would add trillions to deficit.
- Immigration: Clock ticking as Senate searches for an immigration plan.
- Food Stamps: White House wants to swap food stamps for food boxes.
- Department of Education: Department no longer investigating transgender complaints.
- Central Park Five: Exonerees slam Trump's 'due process' remark.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Weinstein Company: Future is still up in the air after New York AG suit.
- Peter Rabbit: Parents boycott movie over food allergy scene.
- Alibaba: Disney can stream its movies in China again, thanks to Alibaba.
SPORTS:
- 2018 Olympics: Medal count.
- Chloe Kim: US teenager makes history at Winter Olympics.
- Figure Skating: Olympic figure skater set a record with a routine about 'clinical death'.
ALL 4 PETS:
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet.
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
