News

TOP STORIES Tuesday, February 13, 2018

By Brian Newlin
Headline Goes Here

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Mount Clemens: Detroit Zoo to announce plans for new attraction in Macomb County.
  • Michigan State University: Faculty Senate to cast vote of no confidence in Board of Trustees.
  • Detroit: Gunman kills 3 women, shoots 3 officers before taking own life.
  • Art Van Elslander: Founder of Art Van Furniture dies at 87.

LOCAL

  • PotholesMDOT working to repair 'worst of the pavement' on I-696, I-75, and US-24; expect delays.
  • Mount Clemens: Detroit Zoo to announce plans for new attraction in Macomb County.
  • Michigan State University: Faculty Senate to cast vote of no confidence in Board of Trustees.
  • Detroit: Gunman kills 3 women, shoots 3 officers before taking own life.
  • Art Van Elslander: Founder of Art Van Furniture dies at 87.
  • Michigan Meteor: American Meteor Society releases map of validated meteorite finds.
  • Ann Arbor: Former University of Michigan doctor faces child pornography charges.
  • WeatherChilly Tuesday morning, warmer later.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Oregon: 'I looked at it, and it was moving': Worm in woman's eye leads to unique discovery.
  • South Carolina: Woman pleads guilty to kidnapping newborn in 1998, raising her to adulthood.
  • Ohio: Parents want custody to block trans teen from hormone treatment.
  • San Francisco: Immigrant acquitted in Kate Steinle death seeks dismissal of federal charge.
  • Chelsea Bomber: Ahmad Rahimi to be sentenced Tuesday.

POLITICS:

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Weinstein Company: Future is still up in the air after New York AG suit.
  • Peter Rabbit: Parents boycott movie over food allergy scene.
  • Alibaba: Disney can stream its movies in China again, thanks to Alibaba.

SPORTS:

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • First PetThings to consider when choosing your first pet.
  • Cold WeatherSafety tips for cats, dogs.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

Share your pet story, news tip or event

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.