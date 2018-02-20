TOP STORIES Tuesday, February 20, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Darren Weathers: Funeral service to take place Tuesday morning in Detroit.
- Weather: Flood Watch continues through Wednesday.
- Troy: Gunman barricaded inside home after shots fired.
- Gun Control: Florida shooting survivors to talk gun control with lawmakers.
LOCAL:
- Troy: Gunman barricaded inside home after shots fired.
- Woodhaven: Police say man is barricaded inside apartment.
- Darren Weathers: Funeral service to take place Tuesday morning in Detroit.
- Detroit: Police say erratic driver crashed after doing doughnuts in middle of 8 Mile Road.
- Taylor: Woman faces sentencing in murder of co-worker at Burlington Coat Factory.
- Potholes: 15 cars damaged by series of giant potholes on I-94 in St. Clair Shores.
- Southgate: Family says children saw sexual images on television inside Burger King.
- Weather: Flood Watch continues through Wednesday.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Nikolas Cruz: Depressed teen's guns didn't raise red flags for host family.
- Florida Shooting: People are asking that victim Peter Wang be buried with military honors.
- Rite Aid: Albertsons agrees to buy pharmacy chain.
- Philadelphia: Chinese anger after terracotta warrior's thumb stolen in US.
- Whole Foods: As grocery chain merges with Amazon, local suppliers watch and worry.
POLITICS:
- Gun Control: Florida shooting survivors to talk gun control with lawmakers.
- Poll: Majority blames Congress, Trump over mass shootings.
- National Rifle Association: These Florida lawmakers accepted money from NRA.
- Mitt Romney: Trump endorses former Massachusetts governor for Senate.
- Washington DC: Teens hold 'lie-in' outside White House to demand gun reform.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Eagles: Band adds October show in Detroit.
- Fox News: Network launching streaming service for "superfans".
- Ash vs. Evil Dead: Dana DeLorenzo talks bloody good time ahead of Season 3.
SPORTS:
- Petr Mrazek: Red Wings trade goalie to Flyers for conditional draft picks.
- Roger Federer: Tennis star says he's looking forward to retirement.
- Olympics: Slovenian hockey player fails drug test at PyeongChang Games.
ALL 4 PETS:
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet.
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
