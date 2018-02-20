TOP STORIES Tuesday, February 20, 2018

News

By Brian Newlin
LOCAL

  • Troy: Gunman barricaded inside home after shots fired.
  • Woodhaven: Police say man is barricaded inside apartment.
  • Darren Weathers: Funeral service to take place Tuesday morning in Detroit.
  • Detroit: Police say erratic driver crashed after doing doughnuts in middle of 8 Mile Road.
  • Taylor: Woman faces sentencing in murder of co-worker at Burlington Coat Factory.
  • Potholes: 15 cars damaged by series of giant potholes on I-94 in St. Clair Shores.
  • Southgate: Family says children saw sexual images on television inside Burger King.
  • WeatherFlood Watch continues through Wednesday.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Nikolas CruzDepressed teen's guns didn't raise red flags for host family.
  • Florida Shooting: People are asking that victim Peter Wang be buried with military honors.
  • Rite Aid: Albertsons agrees to buy pharmacy chain.
  • Philadelphia: Chinese anger after terracotta warrior's thumb stolen in US.
  • Whole Foods: As grocery chain merges with Amazon, local suppliers watch and worry.

POLITICS:

  • Gun Control: Florida shooting survivors to talk gun control with lawmakers.
  • PollMajority blames Congress, Trump over mass shootings.
  • National Rifle Association: These Florida lawmakers accepted money from NRA.
  • Mitt RomneyTrump endorses former Massachusetts governor for Senate.
  • Washington DC: Teens hold 'lie-in' outside White House to demand gun reform.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Eagles: Band adds October show in Detroit.
  • Fox News: Network launching streaming service for "superfans".
  • Ash vs. Evil Dead: Dana DeLorenzo talks bloody good time ahead of Season 3.

SPORTS:

  • Petr Mrazek: Red Wings trade goalie to Flyers for conditional draft picks.
  • Roger Federer: Tennis star says he's looking forward to retirement.
  • Olympics: Slovenian hockey player fails drug test at PyeongChang Games.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • First PetThings to consider when choosing your first pet.
  • Cold WeatherSafety tips for cats, dogs.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

