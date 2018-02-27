TOP STORIES Tuesday, February 27, 2018

News

4 TO KNOW: 

LOCAL

  • Sterling Heights: Construction worker who died after trench collapse identified.
  • Westland: Wayne-Westland Community Schools forced to close after threats on social media.
  • Dearborn: McDonald's employee shot with paintball gun while working.
  • Harper WoodsFormer police officer to be sentenced for possession, misconduct in office.
  • Tax Season: Michigan Treasury reminds low-to-moderate-income workers of tax credit.
  • Roseville: 24-year-old Warren man killed in crash with SMART bus on 12 Mile Road.
  • Grand Rapids: Man charged with peeping after 14-year-old girl finds phone in bathroom of sub shop.
  • Quadruple Shooting: Suspect in deadly Detroit shootings fatally shoots himself in Ohio.
  • WeatherHighs near 60 Tuesday, tracking rain and snow later in week.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Storms: Flood fears intensify as storms hit central, southern US.
  • North CarolinaMan killed on Facebook Live minutes after leaving police station.
  • Florida Shooting: Parkland basketball player is 'grateful to be here' after surviving shooting.
  • Nikolas Cruz: Sheriff says he got 23 calls about shooter's family, but records show more.
  • West Virginia: Teachers took action before going on strike.

POLITICS:

  • West WingIvanka Trump's South Korea trip fuels White House tension.
  • RussiaTrump resumes public outcry over Russia investigation.
  • New Hampshire: Bernie Sanders' son is running for Congress in New Hampshire.
  • Steve Scalise: Rep. Scalise, who was shot last summer, meets with Parkland students.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Big Sean: Rapper postpones tour, in "deep creative space".
  • Omarosa: Everything we learned from former White House aide during 'Celebrity Big Brother'.
  • Oscars: Gerwig's best director nomination is a huge deal.

SPORTS:

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • First PetThings to consider when choosing your first pet.
  • Cold WeatherSafety tips for cats, dogs.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

