TOP STORIES Tuesday, February 27, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Sterling Heights: Construction worker who died after trench collapse identified.
- Westland: Wayne-Westland Community Schools forced to close after threats on social media.
- Storms: Flood fears intensify as storms hit central, southern US.
- Harper Woods: Former police officer to be sentenced for possession, misconduct in office.
LOCAL:
- Sterling Heights: Construction worker who died after trench collapse identified.
- Westland: Wayne-Westland Community Schools forced to close after threats on social media.
- Dearborn: McDonald's employee shot with paintball gun while working.
- Harper Woods: Former police officer to be sentenced for possession, misconduct in office.
- Tax Season: Michigan Treasury reminds low-to-moderate-income workers of tax credit.
- Roseville: 24-year-old Warren man killed in crash with SMART bus on 12 Mile Road.
- Grand Rapids: Man charged with peeping after 14-year-old girl finds phone in bathroom of sub shop.
- Quadruple Shooting: Suspect in deadly Detroit shootings fatally shoots himself in Ohio.
- Weather: Highs near 60 Tuesday, tracking rain and snow later in week.
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Storms: Flood fears intensify as storms hit central, southern US.
- North Carolina: Man killed on Facebook Live minutes after leaving police station.
- Florida Shooting: Parkland basketball player is 'grateful to be here' after surviving shooting.
- Nikolas Cruz: Sheriff says he got 23 calls about shooter's family, but records show more.
- West Virginia: Teachers took action before going on strike.
POLITICS:
- West Wing: Ivanka Trump's South Korea trip fuels White House tension.
- Russia: Trump resumes public outcry over Russia investigation.
- New Hampshire: Bernie Sanders' son is running for Congress in New Hampshire.
- Omarosa: Everything we learned from former White House aide during 'Celebrity Big Brother'.
- Steve Scalise: Rep. Scalise, who was shot last summer, meets with Parkland students.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Big Sean: Rapper postpones tour, in "deep creative space".
- Omarosa: Everything we learned from former White House aide during 'Celebrity Big Brother'.
- Oscars: Gerwig's best director nomination is a huge deal.
SPORTS:
- NHL Trade Deadline: Stanley Cup contenders deal high draft picks at NHL trade deadline.
- NFL Mock Draft: Who will Detroit Lions pick at No. 20?
- AP Top 25: Virginia tops poll again.
ALL 4 PETS:
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet.
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
Share your pet story, news tip or event
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.