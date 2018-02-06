News

TOP STORIES Tuesday, February 6, 2018

By Brian Newlin
Headline Goes Here

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Riverview: Defenders' hidden cameras catch police officer leaving work whenever she wants.
  • Glenn Doss: Man to be arraigned on murder charges in death of Detroit police Officer.
  • Alabama: Suspect wanted in widely shared child porn video arrested.
  • SpaceX: Everything you need to know about the Falcon Heavy rocket.

LOCAL

  • Riverview: Defenders' hidden cameras catch police officer leaving work whenever she wants.
  • Glenn Doss: Man to be arraigned on murder charges in death of Detroit police Officer.
  • Detroit: Woman drunkenly crashes pickup truck with 5-year-old daughter in back seat, sources say.
  • Warren: Detroit rapper shot, robbed after winning rap battle, police say.
  • I-696Police warn drivers of 'debris coming loose' on dangerous stretch of EB I-696.
  • Pontiac: Homeowners unhappy about developer's plan for vacant school building.
  • WeatherFresh snow and single digit temps.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Alabama: Suspect wanted in widely shared child porn video arrested.
  • SpaceX: Everything you need to know about the Falcon Heavy rocket.
  • Las Vegas: Homeless men are being gunned down on the street.
  • Colorado: Deputy killed, 3 other officers wounded in shooting.
  • Bitcoin: Cryptocurrency briefly falls below $6,000 ahead of Senate hearing.

POLITICS:

  • Jeff Sessions: Attorney general calls for 'fresh start' at FBI.
  • Senate: Joe Manchin wants senators to sign non-compete pledge.
  • Poland: President to sign controversial Holocaust bill.
  • DACA: Deadline is up in the air.
  • North Korea: Pence doesn't rule out talks with North Korea at Olympics.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • John Mahoney: Actor known for playing Martin Crane on 'Frasier' dies at 77.
  • Super Bowl: Ratings are down, but 103 million people watched.
  • Paul Simon: Singer-songwriter says his upcoming tour will be his last.

SPORTS:

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • First PetThings to consider when choosing your first pet.
  • Cold WeatherSafety tips for cats, dogs.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

Share your pet story, news tip or event

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.