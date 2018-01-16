News

TOP STORIES Tuesday, January 16, 2018

By Brian Newlin
Headline Goes Here

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Larry Nassar: Sentencing, victim statements in Larry Nassar sexual abuse case.
  • California: House of horrors discovered after 1 of 13 siblings held captive escapes.
  • Dow 26,000: The stock market is a runaway freight train.
  • Bianca JonesKey witness believes young girl is alive 6 years after father charged with her murder.

AUTO SHOW

  • RevealsWatch all the big reveals from NAIAS 2018.
  • Jeep: Cherokee compact SUV updated to compete in hot market.
  • Honda: Accord is car of the year at 2018 auto show.
  • Pickups: New pickups from Ram, Chevy heat up big-truck competition.

LOCAL

  • Larry Nassar: Sentencing, victim statements in Larry Nassar sexual abuse case.
  • Rose Township2 adults, 2 kids dead after mobile home fire.
  • Michigan Lottery: 2 winning tickets worth $25K per year sold in Metro Detroit this week.
  • Bianca JonesKey witness believes young girl is alive 6 years after father charged with her murder.
  • DACA: Detroit man deported to Mexico after 30 years in US.
  • Detroit's East SideVideo shows shooters opening fire at Detroit gas station during attempted drug deal.
  • WeatherCold Tuesday but slight warm up on the way this week.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • California: House of horrors discovered after 1 of 13 siblings held captive escapes.
  • Dow 26,000: The stock market is a runaway freight train.
  • South Carolina: 4 officers shot after domestic violence call.
  • Alaska Airlines: Jet hits de-icing truck in Boston.
  • Chicago: Measles alert issued for O'Hare airport.

POLITICS:

  • Mitt Romney: All eyes on Romney as Senate speculation grows.
  • Russia: New bill targets Russia, others for future election interference.
  • Congress: Clock ticking toward government shutdown.
  • Steve Bannon: Former White House chief strategist to face House Russia investigators Tuesday.
  • London: Billion dollar US embassy opens.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Dolores O'Riordan: Cranberries singer's death 'not suspicious,' say police.
  • NAACP Awards: The winners list.
  • West Wing: Stars of NBC political drama to hold one night only reading of 'All the President's Men'.

SPORTS:

  • Simone Biles: Gymnast says she, too, was abused by former USA team doctor.
  • Red Wings: Mantha helps Red Wings beat Blackhawks 4-0.
  •  Danica Patrick: NASCAR racer confirms she's dating Aaron Rodgers.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • First PetThings to consider when choosing your first pet.
  • Cold WeatherSafety tips for cats, dogs.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

Share your pet story, news tip or event

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.