TOP STORIES Tuesday, January 16, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Larry Nassar: Sentencing, victim statements in Larry Nassar sexual abuse case.
- California: House of horrors discovered after 1 of 13 siblings held captive escapes.
- Dow 26,000: The stock market is a runaway freight train.
- Bianca Jones: Key witness believes young girl is alive 6 years after father charged with her murder.
AUTO SHOW:
- Reveals: Watch all the big reveals from NAIAS 2018.
- Jeep: Cherokee compact SUV updated to compete in hot market.
- Honda: Accord is car of the year at 2018 auto show.
- Pickups: New pickups from Ram, Chevy heat up big-truck competition.
LOCAL:
- Rose Township: 2 adults, 2 kids dead after mobile home fire.
- Michigan Lottery: 2 winning tickets worth $25K per year sold in Metro Detroit this week.
- DACA: Detroit man deported to Mexico after 30 years in US.
- Detroit's East Side: Video shows shooters opening fire at Detroit gas station during attempted drug deal.
- Weather: Cold Tuesday but slight warm up on the way this week.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- South Carolina: 4 officers shot after domestic violence call.
- Alaska Airlines: Jet hits de-icing truck in Boston.
- Chicago: Measles alert issued for O'Hare airport.
POLITICS:
- Mitt Romney: All eyes on Romney as Senate speculation grows.
- Russia: New bill targets Russia, others for future election interference.
- Congress: Clock ticking toward government shutdown.
- Steve Bannon: Former White House chief strategist to face House Russia investigators Tuesday.
- London: Billion dollar US embassy opens.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Dolores O'Riordan: Cranberries singer's death 'not suspicious,' say police.
- NAACP Awards: The winners list.
- West Wing: Stars of NBC political drama to hold one night only reading of 'All the President's Men'.
SPORTS:
- Simone Biles: Gymnast says she, too, was abused by former USA team doctor.
- Red Wings: Mantha helps Red Wings beat Blackhawks 4-0.
- Danica Patrick: NASCAR racer confirms she's dating Aaron Rodgers.
ALL 4 PETS:
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet.
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
