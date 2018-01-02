TOP STORIES Tuesday, January 2, 2018

News

LOCAL

  • Detroit Towing ScandalFormer Detroit police deputy chief expected to plead guilty.
  • Redford: Police arrest victim's estranged husband after couple found shot to death at Detroit home.
  • MDOTOfficials issue warning after two killed on I-696.
  • Detroit's East SidePolice find 3 children safe after 2 people found shot to death.
  • Pontiac: Man charged after security guard sees him beating girlfriend at apartment complex.
  • Ann ArborGroundbreaking set for $40M hotel in downtown Ann Arbor this year.
  • WeatherExtreme cold continues Tuesday; worst is yet to come.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Costa Rica: Two US families die in plane crash.
  • Colorado: Gunman who killed deputy was Iraq veteran.
  • Travel: Customs computer outage causes delays at airports.
  • Southern California: Mudslide danger replaces fire threat.
  • Marijuana: Californians line up to legally buy recreational pot.
  • NASA: Supermoon closes out the first day of the year.

POLITICS:

  • GOP Tax Plan: Will corporate tax cuts trickle up or down?
  • Trump: President to address range of international issues.
  • Twitter: Far-right leader blocked amid German hate speech law.
  • Iran: Economic forces driving protests.
  • Pakistan: Trump administration to continue to withhold military aid.
  • Kim Jong Un: North Korean leader delivers message for new year.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • TODAY Show: Hoda Kotb named new co-anchor.
  • Logan Paul: Vlogger apologizes for video of apparent suicide victim.
  • Mariah Carey: Singer's NYE hot tea is the first meme of 2018.

SPORTS:

  • Detroit Lions: 6 names to watch in coaching search. 
  • Jim Caldwell: Former Detroit Lions head coach releases statement after firing.
  • Outback Bowl: Bentley leads South Carolina past Michigan 26-19.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • First PetThings to consider when choosing your first pet.
  • Cold WeatherSafety tips for cats, dogs.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

