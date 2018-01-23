TOP STORIES Tuesday, January 23, 2018

News

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Larry NassarDay 6 of victim statements at Larry Nassar sentencing for sex abuse cases.
  • DTE Energy: Company announces reduction in rates due to tax reform.
  • CNN: Metro Detroit man arrested after phone threats to CNN in Atlanta.
  • Kentucky: 1 dead, others injured in shooting at high school.

LOCAL

  • SouthfieldWoman accuses senior VP of disturbing sexual harassment, sending pornographic images.
  • Marijuana: Poll says 57 percent of Michigan voters would currently support proposal for recreational marijuana use.
  • Oakland County: Man faces charges in 9 armed robberies.
  • DearbornWoman due back in court in connection with shooting at in-home daycare.
  • Detroit's East Side21-year-old man killed in drive-by shooting.
  • Rochester Hills: City council approves child daycare at controversial intersection.
  • WeatherScattered morning showers with afternoon wintry mix possible.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Kentucky: 1 dead, others injured in shooting at high school.
  • Alaska: Magnitude 8.2 earthquake rocks Alaskan coast.
  • Fiat Chrysler: Former exec pleads guilty in union payoff scheme.
  • Oklahoma: Five missing in gas well explosion.

POLITICS:

  • DACA: Trump's budget director says fate of undocumented immigrants 'depends on what we get in exchange'.
  • Opioids: Opioid commission member says their work is a 'sham'.
  • Mike Pence: Vice president visits the Western Wall in Jerusalem.
  • Trump: Poll says 54 percent of Michigan voters believe Trump is not qualified to be president.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Oscars: 2018 Academy Awards, Oscar nominations announced.
  • Neil Diamond: Musician diagnosed with Parkinson's, retires from touring.

SPORTS:

  • Detroit Pistons: Nets beat Pistons 101-100 in last second.
  • Red Wings: Hurricanes beat Red Wings 3-1.
  •  Philadelphia: Foles, Eagles rout Vikings, will face Patriots in Super Bowl.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • First PetThings to consider when choosing your first pet.
  • Cold WeatherSafety tips for cats, dogs.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

