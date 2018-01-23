TOP STORIES Tuesday, January 23, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Larry Nassar: Day 6 of victim statements at Larry Nassar sentencing for sex abuse cases.
- DTE Energy: Company announces reduction in rates due to tax reform.
- CNN: Metro Detroit man arrested after phone threats to CNN in Atlanta.
- Kentucky: 1 dead, others injured in shooting at high school.
LOCAL:
- DTE Energy: Company announces reduction in rates due to tax reform.
- Southfield: Woman accuses senior VP of disturbing sexual harassment, sending pornographic images.
- Oakland County: Man faces charges in 9 armed robberies.
- Dearborn: Woman due back in court in connection with shooting at in-home daycare.
- Detroit's East Side: 21-year-old man killed in drive-by shooting.
- Rochester Hills: City council approves child daycare at controversial intersection.
- Weather: Scattered morning showers with afternoon wintry mix possible.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Alaska: Magnitude 8.2 earthquake rocks Alaskan coast.
- Fiat Chrysler: Former exec pleads guilty in union payoff scheme.
- Oklahoma: Five missing in gas well explosion.
POLITICS:
- DACA: Trump's budget director says fate of undocumented immigrants 'depends on what we get in exchange'.
- Opioids: Opioid commission member says their work is a 'sham'.
- Mike Pence: Vice president visits the Western Wall in Jerusalem.
- Trump: Poll says 54 percent of Michigan voters believe Trump is not qualified to be president.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Oscars: 2018 Academy Awards, Oscar nominations announced.
- Neil Diamond: Musician diagnosed with Parkinson's, retires from touring.
SPORTS:
- Detroit Pistons: Nets beat Pistons 101-100 in last second.
- Red Wings: Hurricanes beat Red Wings 3-1.
- Philadelphia: Foles, Eagles rout Vikings, will face Patriots in Super Bowl.
ALL 4 PETS:
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet.
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
